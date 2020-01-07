Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai women’s volleyball team looking to book ticket for Tokyo Olympics

Thai women’s volleyball team looking to book ticket for Tokyo Olympics

VOLLEYBALL: The Thai women's volleyball team aim to claim a historic Olympic berth on home soil this week.

VolleyballOlympics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 7 January 2020, 08:25AM

Members of the Thai women's volleyball team pose at Thao Suranaree Monument in Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Bangkok Post

Members of the Thai women's volleyball team pose at Thao Suranaree Monument in Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Bangkok Post

With only one ticket to the 2020 Games available, the Thais must win the Asian Women's Tokyo Volleyball Qualification tournament which begins today in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Thailand have never secured a volleyball spot at the Olympics and this is a good opportunity for them to achieve the feat.

The Thais are hot favourites to be crowned champions in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday (Jan12) with South Korea seen as their most dangerous opponents.

Thailand are in Pool A with Taiwan and Australia, while South Korea are in Pool B with Iran, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

The top two teams of each group reach the semi-finals.

Thailand captain Nootsara Tomkom said yesterday (Jan 6) she and her teammates are ready to vie for the Olympic spot.

“We are now 100 percent ready. We are looking forward to the tournament,” said the veteran setter.

“We are determined to book a ticket to the Tokyo Games. We have a good chance of achieving this as we will play at home in front of our fans. We want to win the tournament as a present for our fans. We will create history together.”

Thailand will begin their campaign against Taiwan today and Nootsara said it won't be easy.

JW Marriott Phuket

“Taiwan are a good team and their playing style is similar to that of Japan. We can't afford to make easy mistakes. But I think we will beat them.”

Thailand coach Danai Sriwacharamaytakul said: “This is an important tournament and every team is ready. We cannot underestimate any team. We will try our best to win a ticket to the Olympics.

“I am not trying to put extra pressure on my players. We will focus on a match-by-match basis. We want to get a good result in every game. We are now ready for the competition.”

The women's volleyball squad have been Thailand's most successful team over the past decade.

They sealed the country's first ever Asian title in the sport in 2009 and were champions again in 2013.

Their success at the SEA Games in the Philippines last month means they have now won the gold medal at the biennial event 12 times in a row.

They won the Kingdom's first ever Asian Games medal in indoor volleyball after finishing third at the 2014 tournament and then went a step farther with a silver at the 2018 Asiad.

The Nakhon Ratchasima tournament is likely to be the last chance for several Thai stars to seal an Olympic berth as Nootsara, Pleumjit Thinkaow and Onuma Sittrak are all in their 30s now.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

ONE Championship and SAT ink deal to promote Muay Thai
Thomas rides his luck to win Tournament of Champions in playoff
Lyon roars as Australia crush New Zealand to sweep series
Cricket's Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushfire appeal
Barty to donate Brisbane winnings to Australia bushfire victims
Is it the end of the road for Brady as Titans dump out Patriots?
FA Cup weekend: Liverpool kids sink Everton, Lucas rescues Spurs, United splutter
Premier League clubs set to splash the cash in January sales
FA Cup underdogs seek their moment in the sun
Alonso aims to make history as Dakar Rally heads to Saudi Arabia
Labuschagne ton as Australia take advantage of weakened Kiwis
‘Exceptional' Liverpool sink Blades to make it a year unbeaten
Tennis bad boy Kyrgios inspires fundraisers to help Australia fire victims
Cricketers to pay tribute to Australia firefighters, brace for smoke delays
Arteta earns first win as Arsenal sink Man Utd but Spurs, Chelsea stumble

 

Phuket community
How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

The reason for climate change, pollution, loss of habitat, water shortages and loss of species diver...(Read More)

Korat school shooting by a bully and not an accident, says parent

..."Meet with parents to explain incident and discuss measures to prevent recurrence?" Wh...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

Excellent...accordinf to k there is only 30 days of water left. That means everyone dies....(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

Two drawers with TM30 forms, see photo ( for landowners who anyway not go to Immigration office). La...(Read More)

Phuket health officials scan Chinese tourist arrivals for Wuhan flu

Checks on Chinese Wuhan tourist should be done in China, before flight departure. 'Positive'...(Read More)

Activist claims customers' rights infringed by plastic bag ban

Mr Srisuwan is blowing funny bubbles in the air. Seems he missed the point that Thailand is in the 5...(Read More)

Phuket mahjong raid nets 46 gamblers

Why is playing Mahjong seen as illegal gambling? All just about B 8,460? What is the big deal? No h...(Read More)

US killing of Soleimani catapults Iraq back to aftermath of 2003 invasion

Who cares ? Filling out a TM 28 form is more concerning for people here than Donald's war games....(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

The Kat.9/10a expat (Top ten types of expats living in Thailand) should relieve himself from the pai...(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

i am really bored about the comments of that guy. Man, you r a foreigner, follow the rules or leave ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 