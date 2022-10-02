British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai women topple Dominican wall

Thai women topple Dominican wall

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand shocked the powerful Dominican Republic with an epic five-set victory to close out their first round at the FIVB Women’s World Championship on Saturday (Oct 1) in Gdansk, Poland.

Volleyball
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 2 October 2022, 11:53AM

Thailand’s Chatchu-on Moksri goes up against the Dominican wall at the FIVB Women’s World Championship in Gdansk, Poland on Saturday. Photo: FIVB 

Thailand’s Chatchu-on Moksri goes up against the Dominican wall at the FIVB Women’s World Championship in Gdansk, Poland on Saturday. Photo: FIVB 

Despite having already booked their ticket in the second round with three wins from their first four contests, the Thai women showed no complacency, going up against the vaunted wall of their tall Caribbean opponents to take the first set 31-29, reports the Bangkok Post.

They lost the next two sets before taking the fourth set and the tiebreaker, for a final scoreline of 31-29, 16-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11.

Thailand’s scorers were led by Ajcharaporn Kongyot with 26 points and Pimpichaya Kokram with 25.

Thailand vs Dominican Republic Highlights| Titans Volleyball Fan YouTube channel

The victory puts Thailand atop Pool B for the moment, pending the outcome of the later Poland-Turkey match.

Coach Danai Wacharasrimaytakul said before the tournament that reaching the second round of the 24-team event was his goal.

The world No.14 Thais lived up to the challenge and are through to the round of 16 thanks to defeats of Turkey, Croatia and South Korea, and now the eighth-ranked Dominican Republic. Their only loss was to Poland.

C and C Marine

“We have met our target of reaching the second round, but more importantly our players have improved,” Danai said after the win over South Korea on Thursday.

Team captain and playmaker Pornpun Guedpard said after the thrilling victory that the Thai team did not expect to do this well against Dominican Republic, after they were up against several strong opponents in the past week.

Two eight-team pools will compete starting on Tuesday in the second round of the championship that is being held in Poland and the Netherlands until Oct 15.

The top four teams in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

Thailand are playing in their seventh world championship, with their best finish being 13th in 2010 and 2018.

The team’s ultimate goal is winning the country’s first-ever Olympic spot in the sport at Paris 2024.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Arsenal show title mettle, Potter gets first Chelsea win
Leclerc on pole after Verstappen runs out of fuel
Arsenal, Spurs seek to prove title credentials in north London derby
LIV Tour makes Asian debut in Bangkok
Zarco fastest in Thai MotoGP practice
Match point in Singapore for Verstappen
Buri Ram MotoGP to help boost economic recovery
Thai women advance at volleyball worlds
South topple North in ACG rugby showdown
Phuket to host Spartan APAC Championship
Atthaya takes a step towards megastar status
Thai spikers lose to co-hosts Poland at world championship
Thais to stick to their style in battle with hosts Poland
Atthaya edges Kang for LPGA NW Arkansas trophy
War Elephants settle for third place

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Protecting a vested interest

Just look at the Board of AoT- more Generals feathering their nests. Its not just 'mafias' o...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Protecting a vested interest

AoT a total corrupt organisation, i would stand with M Surya and never ever use airport taxi for any...(Read More)

Phuket has more than 6,000 taxis ready to serve tourists

and most tourist wont dare t call any of those 6000 crooks that are more dangerous than a drug deale...(Read More)

Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM

A very sad day for the majority of people in Thailand indeed. Except for the HiSos and well connecte...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Protecting a vested interest

Very good article PN. Maybe the problem is further complicated because those officials higher up are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Protecting a vested interest

Wow, a great Opinion piece. And so very true. A real hitting the nail on the head. Very well expo...(Read More)

Phuket has more than 6,000 taxis ready to serve tourists

Only 500 tuk tuks?!! Are they sure of that number? Pre covid days it looked like at least 10 times t...(Read More)

Phuket Health Office: Follow COVID measures despite easing of measures

Forget the bit about the wearing of masks. If you look around pretty much everywhere you see tourist...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

Estimated by whom? Why even bother stating estimated value of the land in question. If anything it w...(Read More)

AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers

Complete BS! Seriously, how do they expect people to believe the shite they sprout. Next they will b...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property

 