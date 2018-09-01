The Thai team fought with determination and experience to overcome the Koreans 3-1 (25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22).
Pluemjit Thinkaow’s last spike touched a Korean player and the ball went out during the matchpoint, bringing victory for the Thai players.
This time, they are vying for the gold and are guaranteed the silver if they lose in the final match today.
The team will play seven-time champions China, who on Friday beat Japan 3-0 (25-22, 25-10, 25-20).
