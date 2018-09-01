Thai women’s spikers going for gold at Asian Games

JAKARTA: The Thai women’s volleyball team made history yesterday after defeating South Korea and booking themselves a place in the final for the first time.

Asian-GamesVolleyball

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 1 September 2018, 11:58AM

Thailand’s Onuma Sittirak (white) skipes the ball past South Korea’s players (red) during the women’s semi-final volleyball match between Thailand and South Korea at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta yesterday (Aug 31). Photo: AFP / Aamir Qureshi

The Thai team fought with determination and experience to overcome the Koreans 3-1 (25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22). Pluemjit Thinkaow’s last spike touched a Korean player and the ball went out during the matchpoint, bringing victory for the Thai players. This time, they are vying for the gold and are guaranteed the silver if they lose in the final match today. The team will play seven-time champions China, who on Friday beat Japan 3-0 (25-22, 25-10, 25-20). Read original story here.