Thai woman ordained to make merit for Swiss tourist murdered on Phuket

BANGKOK: Kanjana Suthikul, a member of ‘Thai Bhikkhunis’, was ordained as a female monk by the Venerable Dhammananda Bhikkhuni, the abbess of Songdhammakalayani Monastery, in Nakhon Pathom province on Saturday (Aug 14).

culturemurdercrimedeathtourism

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 16 August 2021, 09:06AM

Photo: NNT

According to her press release, for Buddhists, the highest merit a person can make is to be ordained and offer the merit to the deceased, reports state news agency NNT.

Miss Kanjana says the Thai nation has a long binding relationship with Switzerland and this temple is one of few places in Thailand that is able to ordain women from around the world, who are seeking enlightenment to become a monk, including the Swiss. The temple has received endless support from Swiss believers.

After Swiss tourist Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf was murdered in Phuket, Miss Kanjana said she wanted to express her sympathy and share the sorrow of the loss by being ordained.

An ordination for the deceased in Thailand is believed to make merit for the death, the blessed soul will rest in peace for eternity. Ms Kanja intends to stay in robes for 14 days.

Swiss Ambassador to Thailand, Helene Budliger Artieda, attended the ordination ceremony.