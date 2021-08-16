The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai woman ordained to make merit for Swiss tourist murdered on Phuket

Thai woman ordained to make merit for Swiss tourist murdered on Phuket

BANGKOK: Kanjana Suthikul, a member of ‘Thai Bhikkhunis’, was ordained as a female monk by the Venerable Dhammananda Bhikkhuni, the abbess of Songdhammakalayani Monastery, in Nakhon Pathom province on Saturday (Aug 14).

culturemurdercrimedeathtourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 16 August 2021, 09:06AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

According to her press release, for Buddhists, the highest merit a person can make is to be ordained and offer the merit to the deceased, reports state news agency NNT.

Miss Kanjana says the Thai nation has a long binding relationship with Switzerland and this temple is one of few places in Thailand that is able to ordain women from around the world, who are seeking enlightenment to become a monk, including the Swiss. The temple has received endless support from Swiss believers.

After Swiss tourist Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf was murdered in Phuket, Miss Kanjana said she wanted to express her sympathy and share the sorrow of the loss by being ordained.

UWC Thailand

An ordination for the deceased in Thailand is believed to make merit for the death, the blessed soul will rest in peace for eternity. Ms Kanja intends to stay in robes for 14 days.

Swiss Ambassador to Thailand, Helene Budliger Artieda, attended the ordination ceremony.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island
Heavy downpours to continue
TAT pins hopes on shorter quarantine
Electricity outage to affect Patong
Phuket officials push for Phang Nga, Krabi Sandbox travel bubble
Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests
Taliban take control of Afghanistan, panic in Kabul
No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT
‘Car mob’ weekend sees violence escalate
Issuing of new, renewed driving licences back on ice
Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments
Phuket Opinion: The problem with Phuket’s COVID containment camps
Hospitals not required to retest COVID-19 patients before discharge
Government warned over test kit deal
Phuket marks 109 new local infections

 

Phuket community
Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

@Maverick, OK so I know I understand - it’s only the whiners and complainers who have not been vac...(Read More)

Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests

yeah i'll go to some bar to have a beer to celebrate the new numbers... good for the lottery i g...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

ematt 1: You don't know me. 2: You can check with immigration that there are many more. 3: Why y...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

"On the question why the government not buy products approved by WHO, he said the regulations i...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

I haven't gotten vaccinated either. I could not register at PhuketMustWin because of a TM-29 sna...(Read More)

Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

Megamind@if they are paying the cops why the subterfuge surely business would be better if they were...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Ematt@ to be fair I did meet another expat last week who is not jabbed but he’s a member of trump ...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

They have to buy these Chinese test-kits, otherwise, no submarines....(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

One wonders if the same people were employed in the purchase of the 'bomb detectors'? All ab...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Kurt you are literally the only expat I know who has not been vaccinated. You want to tell the entir...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 