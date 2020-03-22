Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

PHUKET: It has been confirmed that the two new cases of COVID-19 infection in Phuket reported yesterday (Mar 21) have been identified as a Thai woman and her son.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 22 March 2020, 09:57AM

The now-daily meeting of the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 21). Photo: PR Dept

The now-daily meeting of the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 21). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Taviphatana presided over the now-daily meeting of the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday, joined by Mr Raywat Areerob, assistant to the Minister of Public Health, Dr. Bancha Khakhong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health, relevant officers, and business owners in Phuket.

Governor Phakaphong revealed the two new cases are a Thai woman and her 7-year-old son who is half Italian.

He also confirmed that 29 people who had been in close contact them are under ‘observation’ for 14 days.

For the previous five cases, Governor Phakaphong also explained that the first two infected were Chinese tourists from Wuhan who had recovered and already returned home. People who had been in close contact with the two had also been tested and quarantined for 14 days, but none of them were infected.

Diamond Resort Phuket

 The Governor also confirmed that the Danish family identified as contracting coronavirus are still in hospital, and that the 32 people who had been in contact with them had been tested and were negative although they are still under quarantine for 14 days.

 So far 565 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus, while 543 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 22 are still in hospital under observation. (See story here)

 Mr Raywat cited Phuket as a successful example of how to best control and prevent the spread of the virus, as it has been effectively screening people traveling from the epicentre of Wuhan since Jan 5, and been continuously and intensively screening people coming through various ports into the island.

 Dr Bancha concluded the meeting by reiterating the health warning that people should avoid crowded places such as markets, department stores, convenience stores, restaurants, and religious places to mitigate the spread of the disease and protect health.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 22 March 2020 - 14:11:07 

Have to agree with comments below. Thailand's covid management is similar to their deadly driving management...just change the numbers so things don't look so bad. This, while turning a blind eye to effective management of the issues. Phuket Fantasea is a covid cauldron, then people can take it back to their hotels and restaurants. Lame and irresponsible. As always...all about the baht.

goldwing | 22 March 2020 - 12:19:56 

aren't we really good liars, they did nothing to prevent the spread of this virus, just lie through their teeth

Fascinated | 22 March 2020 - 10:27:32 

As for the second to last paragraph I call bull puckey. It has been an unsuccessful attempt at cover-up Fantasea remains of which is hardly prevention and as for effective screening it is a joke. Why should people avoind supermarkets but attend the biggest entertainment venue on the island. Maybe this should be posed at the next 'news' conference'.

Fascinated | 22 March 2020 - 10:24:38 

'Bob the Builder' can't blame 'dirty foreigners' fore these two!!

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket DJ confirmed with COVID-19 calls for people to self-quarantine
China’s virus strategy: a model for the world?
Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases, brings total to nearly 600
Italy’s daily virus deaths climb to nearly 800
Aswin orders ‘soft lockdown’ in capital
Biggest daily jump sees national cases hit 411
Phuket Opinion: Songkran will survive
Sanitation drive across the island to combat COVID-19 spread
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket
Huge fire damages 40 rai in Cherng Talay
Two-week entertainment closures to go nationwide
Thai Lion Air cancels flights
Government asks people to stay home
Italy virus toll tops 4,000, New York joins California in lockdown
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Officials finally admit Phuket coronavirus infections! Patong losing B100mn daily? || March 20

 

Phuket community
Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

Have to agree with comments below. Thailand's covid management is similar to their deadly drivin...(Read More)

Unpaid Myanmar workers protest at Labour office

Chief Wiang, nonsense talk about 'spread of virus' bla bla. You better think about the Myanm...(Read More)

Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases, brings total to nearly 600

Now it goes fast. Tomorrow 1000 cases. A few more days, 2000 over. That it how it goes, as seen in o...(Read More)

Aswin orders ‘soft lockdown’ in capital

1: Stop people travelling from Bangkok to country sides until after Songkran. Otherwise what you do ...(Read More)

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket

There is no cure for this virus, those 2 Chinese recovered...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

aren't we really good liars, they did nothing to prevent the spread of this virus, just lie thro...(Read More)

Unpaid Myanmar workers protest at Labour office

..and not at all Myanmar workers. See how thai employers house them in baking steel shacks at deplor...(Read More)

Unpaid Myanmar workers protest at Labour office

..Instead of saying: "They ( the 1 month unpaid Myanmar workers) will not be charged over the s...(Read More)

Unpaid Myanmar workers protest at Labour office

Was it not recently 'World Freedom Day'? No slavery. These foreign protesters had been worki...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

As for the second to last paragraph I call bull puckey. It has been an unsuccessful attempt at cover...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Singha
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
The LifeCo Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
Sea Bees
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CMI - Thailand

 