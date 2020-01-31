THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai weightlifting board resigns after fresh doping allegations

Thai weightlifting board resigns after fresh doping allegations

WEIGHTLIFTING: Thailand’s embattled weightlifting board has resigned in fresh fallout for the scandal-hit sport after an explosive documentary claiming misconduct and doping violations reverberated around the world.

Weighlifting
By AFP

Friday 31 January 2020, 03:14PM

Thailand’s Siripuch Gulnoi competes during the Women’s 63kg weightlifting competition at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 9, 2016. Photo: AFP

Thailand’s Siripuch Gulnoi competes during the Women’s 63kg weightlifting competition at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 9, 2016. Photo: AFP

German broadcaster ARD aired an undercover film earlier this month alleging a “culture of corruption” had been established in the Olympic sport, with prominent weightlifters rarely subjected to drugs tests and cash being taken by doping controllers to accept manipulated urine samples.

International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) president Tamas Ajan agreed to relinquish his duties for 90 days while an independent investigation is carried out.

But the undercover team also ensnared Thailand’s weightlifting program, including an interview in which 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Siripuch Gulnoi (formerly Rattikan Gulnoi) admitted to using steroids when she was 18 years old - something that could see her stripped of her prize.

The Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association said in a statement dated January 30 that the athlete was not aware she was being filmed and was “cheated” but that executive members of the board including its president resigned to “protect this national sport with our beloved country.”

The statement admitted that in 2011 there was a doping scandal among Thai weightlifters but that it stemmed from provincial member clubs and those involved were sanctioned.

Until recently weightlifting was one of Thailand’s most prestigious sports, but its reputation cracked after nine Thais including two reigning Olympic champions were suspended after positive drug tests late last year.

Thailand then voluntarily banned itself from the Olympics and from hosting the September championships in the beach town Pattaya, which went on without any Thai athletes taking part.

Diamond Resort Phuket

But the World Anti-Doping Agency has described the allegations related to Thailand in the film as “new and of great concern.”

The documentary by journalists including Hajo Seppelt, who broke the story on Russia’s state doping scandal, claimed that half of the 450 World Championship or Olympic medallists between 2008 and 2017 were not asked to undertake any doping tests.

A doctor for the Moldovan team was also caught on hidden camera explaining how urine samples could be manipulated.

Beyond doping, the report accused the IWF of transferring $5 million in funding from the International Olympic Committee into two Swiss accounts overseen only by Ajan.

Hungarian Ajan, 81, has been at the IWF since 1976 serving 24 years as general secretary and the past 20 as president.

He has led a very public effort to clean up the sport’s image and claimed the documentary’s allegations were unfounded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Coronavirus chaos in China’s sporting calendar
Muguruza sets up final showdown with Kenin
Kenin stuns top seed Barty to reach Australian Open final
Manchester City, Aston Villa advance to League Cup final
Premier League clubs hold fire in January arms race
Tokyo 2020 unveils Olympic ‘plaza’ made from donated wood
Controversial Aussie star Folau signs for French club, sparks outrage
Man Utd executive Woodward’s house attacked with flares
Federer stages great escape to reach Australian Open semis
Young guns shine as Arsenal move into FA Cup fifth round
Kobe Bryant fans pay tribute to the late star
Thailand’s Pavit raises bar with 7th title
Liverpool held at Shrewsbury as Man Utd, Man City cruise in FA Cup
NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
Kunlavut’s brave run comes to end as teenager falls to Nishimoto

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Costa Smeralda-False alarm-People embarked already ! Panic everywhere now,included on this site.Hyst...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

When I see the smug face of this Governor while he denies/lies ( take your pick) that there is water...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

This virus is on track for ...being the most hyped-up, fear-mongiest ever. Yes, the elderly, young...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

...more people die from the common cold.......(Read More)

Thais in Wuhan living under shadow of deadly virus

K...What useful purposes would that serve? It's just a knee jerk reaction by other countries. Pe...(Read More)

Coronavirus outbreak possible in major tourist centres

Why the senseless comments? More people dies from the common cold or smoking related illness than th...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

What's with the senseless comments? More people from the common cold, or smoking related illness...(Read More)

Local election date still not confirmed but PEC told to start planning

Is it not more normal just to set a election date first, and than start preparations? The demand th...(Read More)

WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213

Russia closed border with China. Why is thai Government not closing the border with China? What is ...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Singapore confirmed having now 13 coronavirus patients....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
La Boucherie

 