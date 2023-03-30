Thai Watsadu opens new store in Chalong

PHUKET: It was revealed yesterday (Mar 29) that a new Thai Watsadu x BNB Home store is opening in Chalong.

constructiontourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 March 2023, 02:37PM

The Thai Watsadu x BNB Home store is the third to open in Phuket and will complement existing stores in Thalang and Mueang districts. It is the chain’s 69th store in Thailand overall.

Both of the exisitng branches in Phuket, which sell a complete range of construction and home-related materials and are serviced by a team of experts, have been well received by consumers, explained Sutthisan Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of CRC Thai Watsadu Co., Ltd., under the Central Retail Group.

The Thai Watsadu x BNB Home store in Chalong has a total floor size of 24,000 square metres and is located at 10 52 Soi Chalong, an area with over 170,000 existing households nearby. The store is a hybrid between Thai Watsadu and BNB Home and offers a full range of products and services over two floors, with over 37,000 construction-related products available.

The cost of the store’s construction was B340 million and the 2023 profit margin is set at 15%, Mr Sutthisan confirmed, adding the group is confident it can further cement their position as the leader in providing retail goods, construction materials and home supplies.

Mr Sutthisan was joined at a ceremony to mark the opening of the Chalong site yesterday by Rear Admiral Natthaphong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of Phuket Provincial Ministerial Administration.

Mr Sutthisan explained how the recovery of the construction sector, witnessed by several new projects across the island, aligned with an increase in property purchases and rentals in the past 12 months, has led to further demand and therefore the justification to open a new branch.

“Phuket is beginning to see signs of a good recovery, both in the renovation of existing facilities and the construction of new projects that have expanded into areas beyond the city and are worth billions of baht,” Mr Sutthisan explained.

“With an increase in tourism, there are also many hotels and accommodation venues that require renovation work and upgrades after having been inoperable during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

“The opening of the new branch in Chalong will also create many new jobs which can help the local community and boost the broader economy,” he said.

The Thai Watsadu group also engages the local community in areas close to their stores via many social projects, Mr Sutthisan explained, such as contributing to hospitals and schools to help procure quality medical supplies and educational resources respectively.

Mr Sutthisan further explained that the new Chalong store was one of four new stores opening nationally, with additional new sites in Rangsit Khlong 4 Pathum Thani, Kamphaeng Phet and Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima.