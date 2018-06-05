FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thai volleyball team hope for turnaround in fortunes

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand hope to bounce back from a disappointing third week as they take on Asian rivals South Korea in the inaugural FIVB Nations League at Chatchai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima today (June 5).

VolleyballBangkok Post

Tuesday 5 June 2018, 10:11AM

Thailand coach Danai Sriwacharamaytakul (centre) talks to his players during the match against Germany in Bangkok last week. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

Thailand coach Danai Sriwacharamaytakul (centre) talks to his players during the match against Germany in Bangkok last week. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

Japan play Turkey in the first Pool 15 game in the fourth week of action at the same venue.

Coach Danai Sriwacharamaytakul will have a huge task on his hands as he tries to rally his troops, who lost all three matches against the Dominican Republic, Germany and the United States in Bangkok last week.

They will face a Korean team determined to rebound as well following three straight defeats in Apeldoor, the Netherlands, last week.

“The team always play well in Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima),” said Danai, who, along with the players, paid their respects to Thao Suranaree at her statue in the northeastern province on Sunday (June3).

“Maybe it’s because we always pay our respects to ‘Ya Mo’ (Thao Suranaree) whenever we’re here and that lifts everybody’s spirit.

“Hopefully the fans will come out to give us support. We will try to do our best in all three matches and make the fans happy.”

Thailand are 14th in the 16-team standings with just six points from two wins and seven losses.

South Korea are ninth on 11 points, from four wins and five losses, Japan are 10th with the same number of points and win-loss record but have inferior points ratio. Turkey are the highest-ranked team at No.5 in Pool 15 after six wins and three losses.

The United States, who have lost just one match so far, top the table with 25 points, from five wins against one loss. Brazil (8-1) are second on 24 points while Serbia (8-1), on 23 points, are third. The Netherlands (7-2) and Turkey (6-3) round off the top five.

The 2018 FIVB Women’s Nations League, a new annual international tournament contested by 16 teams, has replaced the World Grand Prix.

The top-five teams from the league rounds will join hosts China in the final round in Nanjing.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Only pride at stake for serial losers Thailand
Thais bounce back, pick up first triumph in FIVB Nations League
Pacemakers: Thai seniors compete in first ‘Elderly Games’
Samui Open Beach Volleyball Tournament to be held Feb 17-18
Phuket Beach Open shines with international entries
Phuket Beach Open volleyball tourney underway
Thailand’s Ariya seeks major, top ranking at Women’s PGA
Badminton big guns to blaze at Thailand Open
Pavit targets victory at Thai Open
Ariya survives rollercoaster round to win US Women’s Open
Rajevac to give youth a shot at Dragons
Thai Airways set to broadcast World Cup matches in flight
Ariya wins Kingsmill tournament on second play-off hole
Boxer Srisaket named Sport Writers Association of Thailand’s best pro athlete
Panwa Boonak crowned 2018 Thailand Optimist National Champion

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
My Physio By Kanitta
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Lofty Phuket
Chattha
Tile-it
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 