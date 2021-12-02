Thai Vietjet resumes Taiwan-Phuket flights

PHUKET: Vietjet Airlines have resumed their Taipei-Bangkok-Phuket flights with the inaugural flight of the resumed service landing at Phuket International Airport late Tuesday night (Nov 30).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 December 2021, 09:27AM

Duangjai Kantheeranon, Director of the TAT Taipei Office, also arrived on the flight. Photo: PR Phuket

The first passengers to arrive on the direct service from Taiwan landed late Tuesday night (Nov 30). Photo: AoT Phuket

Vietjet Airlines Flight VZ2563 touched down at 11:25pm.

Tourists disembarking at the domestic terminal were greeted by a welcoming party led by airport supervisor Juti Thamrongthiratada and Chuwit Sirivejkul, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand’s East Asia and South Pacific division.

Also present was Pinyos Pibulsongkram, Director of Commerce at Thai Vietjet Airlines, to greet Duangjai Kantheeranon, Director of the TAT Taipei Office and an entourage of Taiwanese media who will join a familiarisation trip of Phuket.

Mr Pinyos said that Thai Vietjet was “excited and honored to create another milestone”.

“With Thai Vietjet’s flights from Taipei, this will help promote Thai tourism among Taiwanese tourists. We are ready to bring tourists from Taiwan to Thailand,” he said.

“After dealing with the COVID-19 virus for almost two years, this is an important period when Thai tourism both domestically and internationally has reached a recovery point,” Mr Pinyos added.

“Thai Vietjet is ready to be a leader in revitalizing the tourism industry. We are ready to expand our fleet and our network of routes. We are ready to spread our wings over the airspace in the near future.

“Thai Vietjet is determined to be a leader in the domestic and international aviation market. To provide passengers with the highest level of safety during the journey during the COVID-19 pandemic by strictly implementing cleaning and disinfection measures in the aircraft according to the standards of the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to reduce the risks to the health and safety of all passengers and employees,” he said.