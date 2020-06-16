Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

THAI tries to soothe anxious customers

THAI tries to soothe anxious customers

THAILAND: Thai Airways International (THAI) yesterday (June 15) moved to allay concerns among its customers after they began receiving a notice from the Central Bankruptcy Court, which is scheduled to hear the debt-ridden national carrier’s rehabilitation plan in August.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourismtransport
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 16 June 2020, 08:53AM

Thai Airways International airplanes sit on the tarmac at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thai Airways International airplanes sit on the tarmac at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Bangkok Post

THAI said in a statement that the notice was part of the court process now that the airline has entered the pre-debt rehabilitation phase. It said it is attempting to convince creditors, who include customers, the rehabilitation plan would work.

THAI insisted that ticket holders wanting a refund and Royal Orchid Plus members do not need to file debt-negotiation petitions with the court.

“The company is committed to safeguarding the benefits and retaining the privileges for our customers as soon as [THAI] can resume operations under the rehabilitation plan,” it said.

It was reported that THAI could need up to six months to provide refunds to customers due to court proceedings and obligations under the Bankruptcy Law.

Customers with issues were reportedly offered remedial options such as travel date postponements with no extra charge, ticket validity extension and travel vouchers.

THAI has outstanding debts totalling B244.9 billion, 30% of which are owed domestically.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

Meanwhile, Samart Ratchapolsitte, deputy Democrat leader and a transport management expert, yesterday called on THAI to revamp its company benefits programme for senior executives.

Mr Samart targeted the transportation allowances of members of THAI’s senior management team. He shared details of their salaries and travel allowances on his Facebook page.

He noted that despite receiving travel allowances, THAI senior executives still use company cars and resources.

According to Mr Samart, the monthly transportation allowances of THAI vice presidents and senior vice presidents are B70,000, while executive vice presidents receive B75,000.

He noted that these allowances are on top of their salaries which range from B240,000 to B700,000.

“Travel allowances can be given as part of benefits packages, but they must be fair to all staff in the entire organisation,” Mr Samart said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Shwe | 16 June 2020 - 09:14:46 

The only thing that will soothe me is getting my money back for a seat that was sold to me by an airline knowing it was bankrupt and could not deliver

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?
Europe reopens borders but China battles new virus outbreak
Business first, tourists later, say air chiefs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The plan to bring foreigners back to Thailand! Curfew lifted! Phuket Airport reopens? || June 15
Foreigners in Phuket now allowed to travel on interprovincial buses
Phuket police take a break on last night of curfew
Phuket Hotels Association, Hotel Resilient to launch COVID-READY Certification in Phuket
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 15
Phuket hotels, restaurants may now sell alcohol
Coronavirus ate local poll budget, claims Wissanu
Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 14
‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll
Poll shows slim majority no longer afraid of COVID-19
Gamblers lose after Kathu bust

 

Phuket community
Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

@K Regarding Soi Bangla museum.And not forget to put a dummy with flip flops,beach shorts and a Sin...(Read More)

THAI tries to soothe anxious customers

The only thing that will soothe me is getting my money back for a seat that was sold to me by an air...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association, Hotel Resilient to launch COVID-READY Certification in Phuket

How nice. The President of the Phuket Hotels Association is the managing director of one of the most...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 15

No virus. Why are we wearing mask???...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association, Hotel Resilient to launch COVID-READY Certification in Phuket

....'.which will showcase Phuket as a safe destination and provide reassurance that hotels are w...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

OMG, is this the best idea they come up with ? What a bulls...!...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

@LALALA Maybe Christy could give you a lift by car on her upcoming trip to Malaysia ? It would gu...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

Is PEBA a official registered business, with yearly a public auditor tax report according the thai l...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

Why not make Phuket Patong Bangla Road an open air museum? To show the OLD NORMAL, the high drink pr...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

In International Press: Enormous new Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing. Many districts with millions of p...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket

 