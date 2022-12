Thai Tonight at Firefly

Start From: Monday 26 December 2022, 06:00PM to Monday 30 January 2023, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Thai cuisine has more to offer than Phad Thai. Indulge in a culinary adventure with mouthwatering dishes from our specialized Thai buffet and enjoy Thai dancers as entertainment. Every Monday at Firefly from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Priced at THB 1,199 net per person Book a table: fb.bookings@pavilionshotels.com View more: https://cutt.ly/P0GbadQ