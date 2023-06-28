Zonezi Properties
THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft

BANGKOK: Thai Airways (THAI) aims to finalise a deal to buy at least 30 new aircraft by the end of the year and could double its fleet of narrow-body jets over the next decade, according to its chief executive.

tourismtransport
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 28 June 2023, 11:07AM

Image: NNT

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri said in an interview with Reuters at the airline’s headquarters in Bangkok that the airline will issue a ‘request for proposal’ to Airbus and Boeing to buy 30 wide-body and an undisclosed number of narrow-body aircraft next week, reports state news agency NNT.

The carrier is looking to cash in on a post-pandemic travel boom by bolstering regional routes, but there have been concerns over whether planemakers Airbus and Boeing will be able to ramp up output to meet delivery targets.

Chai said THAI, which began bankruptcy protected restructuring of debt worth B400 billion (US$11.17 billion) in 2021, currently has a fleet of 20 Airbus A320 aircraft and has secured a dozen new A321neo on lease for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

These aircraft would be deployed to serve destinations in Southeast Asia, India, southern China and southern Japan - key medium-haul routes that THAI wants to reinforce.

Chai noted that the carrier’s wide-body fleet will also increase from 45 currently to 56 aircraft by the first quarter of next year, with the additional jets coming on dry lease contracts, which typically do not include crew.

“That’s for the short term,” according to Chai, who added that the aircraft will be used on long-distance intercontinental routes to Australia and Europe that have seen a strong recovery since the pandemic.

THAI’s cabin factor ‒ the percentage of seats sold ‒ was at about 84% in the last quarter and the CEO said advance bookings from markets like Europe were looking “promising”.

Chai, a former Thai Airways chief financial officer who took over as CEO last November, said the airline’s pandemic-driven restructuring plan was on track and it would relist on the stock market by the first quarter of 2025.

Phuket community
Phuket marks ‘World Drug Day’

I wonder if the judge and the guv popped off to enjoy a joint after the talk ??...(Read More)

Pride ‘hypocrisy’ sparks backlash

Thank you Christy - from now on you may refer to me as "Your Most Esteemed and Worshipful Emine...(Read More)

Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years

fined 50k _jointly_ what a joke. They probably make 300k a night, every night. lol....(Read More)

Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years

His brown paper bags must have been way too light!...(Read More)

Phuket marks ‘World Drug Day’

World Drug Day. LOL. Sounds like a great day to get high!...(Read More)

Suspected crypto mining operation gutted by fire in Phuket Town

I'd hazard a guess that the fire was helped along by the sheer amount of heat being produced by ...(Read More)

Foreign man killed in motorbike accident in Karon

A clear case of another brainless tourist going home in a coffin. Stupidity certainly helps reduce t...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

Christysweet, for you to make photos for PN, and also go to Thai Phuket Ombudsman in Phuket Town wit...(Read More)

Pride ‘hypocrisy’ sparks backlash

Every human is unique. Discovers identity during growing up. Has right to live accordonly. Mostly po...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

JohnC, the Dive Master of the dive group has responsebility to brief the tourist divers prior the di...(Read More)

 

