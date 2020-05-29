Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

THAI ticket refunds at risk under rehab

THAI ticket refunds at risk under rehab

THAILAND: Thai Airways International (THAI) has admitted that debt rehabilitation has kept it from refunding customers for unused tickets.

transportCoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Friday 29 May 2020, 09:12AM

Thai Airways ticket office at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

Thai Airways ticket office at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

THAI’s Corporate Image and Communications Department said yesterday (May 28) it is unable to offer refunds at this time as the Central Bankruptcy Court admitted the airline’s request for rehab under the bankruptcy law on Wednesday.

The airline is restricted by obligations under the law which prevents it from disbursing refunds at this point in time. But it promises to return the money within six months without any fees.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced THAI to ground its flights. Unconditional refunds are just one of many remedies for customers, which also includes postponing travel dates with no extra charge, extending the tickets’ validity, and exchanging the tickets for travel vouchers of equal value.

The airline pledged to continue to take care of customers holding valid tickets as well as members of the Royal Orchid Plus, its loyalty programme.

The airline said it was confident it will beat the odds and overcome the crisis that has beset the company and emerge stronger.

THAI earlier announced on its website that it will resume flight operations in July, a delay by one month as borders slowly begin to reopen and passenger start trickling in.

“However, the (planned) resumption in July 2020 is still under consideration. THAI is monitoring the situation and preventive measures and lockdowns in each country as well as travel demand to resume services as the COVID-19 situation improves,” the airline’s website said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has already banned all scheduled international flights into Thailand until the end of next month.

THAI, saddled under a massive B244.9 billion of outstanding debt, will be protected from foreclosures until the debt rehabilitation affair is sorted out with creditors and approved by the court, a process which could take up to six months.

Also yesterday, THAI asked the Central Bankruptcy Court to remove Pailin Chuchottaworn from the list of nominated rehab planners, according to a source. Mr Pailin was among four people appointed to the THAI board on Monday.

He quit the board citing a violation of an anti-graft regulation which bars anyone assuming a position in any organisation in which the government holds a stake within two years of leaving a cabinet minister’s post.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

LALALA | 29 May 2020 - 09:27:33 

This was expected.. normal procedure when you enter bankruptcy procedure...Thai Air Asia is doing same, all refunds promised they now convert into a useless Thai Air Asia credit Account, they all running out of cash.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

COVID-19 and tourism: Can domestic travel address the slump in emerging markets?
China approves plan to impose Hong Kong security law
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Radio station rampage, shooter waits for police! Thailand to reopen on July 1? || May 28
Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief
Surin Beach gets a cleanup
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains 227
Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill
Central to take over FamilyMart
Malls set to open for longer
Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’
SSO Chief in Phuket to expedite COVID relief payments
Phuket bus relaunch delayed
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total holds at 227
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam

 

Phuket community
Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief

@chao ck You could do a 90day report now or before July.Immigration is open and absolutely not c...(Read More)

THAI ticket refunds at risk under rehab

This was expected.. normal procedure when you enter bankruptcy procedure...Thai Air Asia is doing sa...(Read More)

Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief

A timely report but concerned about if90 day report for expats required soon? hopefully the system c...(Read More)

Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief

glad to know reopening soon and the details but wish to know if 90 day reporting for expat will be r...(Read More)

Malls set to open for longer

nobody cares about the malls except the people that work there! Just what is this infatuation with ...(Read More)

Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief

Business operates and survives on confidence of decisions made. I am a new business here in Phuket a...(Read More)

Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief

That all would depend on what measures will apply for international travel. If they keep covid 19 in...(Read More)

Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Dekaaskop@ correct it’s not enforced at Naiharn I see a couple of Farang gents clearing them up ev...(Read More)

Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

I don’t see Thais smoking on the beaches leaving their cigarette butts to wash out to sea where th...(Read More)

Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

At this point don't even say "brake failure" in articles. We all just assume that'...(Read More)

 

Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 