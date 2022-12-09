British International School, Phuket
Thai team wins regional E-sports tournament

Thai team wins regional E-sports tournament

E-sports: Team Thailand has emerged victorious in a regional esports tournament for the Riot Games multiplayer title Valorant.

Friday 9 December 2022, 10:35AM

Photo: NNT / Facebook

Photo: NNT / Facebook

Made in Thailand (MiTH) took home the AfreecaTV Valorant SEA Invitational crown, sweeping Indonesian squad Bigetron Arctic 3-0 in the grand final.

It was an impressive showing from the Thai team as they avenged their 1-0 group-stage loss against Bigetron Arctic – their only loss for the entire tournament.

MiTH were unstoppable in their playoff run, going on an undefeated 7-0 win streak and defeating FW Esports in the quarterfinals and BOOM Esports in the semifinals.

Nantapol “Kongared” Boonying finished as the grand final MVP, securing 54 kills across three maps with a 242 Average Combat Score (ACS) in the series.

Made in Thailand took home the grand prize of US$7,500 (B260,000) out of the AfreecaTV Valorant SEA Invitational’s US$25,000 prize pool.

After triumphing in a field that included Bleed eSports and Pacific league team RRQ, the team has proven they’re a roster to watch in the Challengers league next year.

