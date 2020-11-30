Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Thai teak seized in SorPorKor raid north of Patong

PHUKET: Officers from the Special Operations Division Royal Forestry Department Region 12 Office in Krabi raided a plot of SorPorKor land in Kalim, north of Patong, on Friday (Nov 27) where takian “Thai teak” was being harvested.

landcrime
By The Phuket News

Monday 30 November 2020, 10:30AM

Takian ‘Thai teak’ worth an estimated B60,000 was found at the site. Photo: PR Phuket

The Forestry officials, along with police from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division seized sawn pieces of timber valued at about B60,000 at the site, located in the hills on Phra Barami Soi 7.

Boonlarp Suksai, Chief of the Royal Forestry Department Region 12 Office in Krabi, explained that the raid followed a tip-off.

Officers first inspected the site last Wednesday (25), and found many trees cleared in the area, Mr Boonlarp said.

Officers checked maps of the area and confirmed that some of the trees felled were cut down in the adjoining protected forest area, he added.

“A large number of different types of trees have been cut down and the wood that has been cut has been used for processing,” Mr Boonlarp explained.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Officers had checked with the Phuket branch of the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro), which oversees all SorPorKor land on the island, and confirmed that the SorPorKor plot  involved is currently rated to allow the growing of fruit and rubber trees only, he noted.

The evidence seized in the raid supported the prosecution of criminal charges for breaches of the Forest Act B.E. 2484 and the National Reserved Forests Act 1964, Mr Boonlarp explained.

“After officers have completed their thorough investigation they will inform the Patong Police to locate the offender and proceed with legal proceedings,” he said.

Mr Boonlarp declined to give any names of any key suspects.

He also did not clarify whether any persons had been granted SorPorKor rights to the land, or whether the land was still registered as held vacant directly under the Phuket Alro office.

Kurt | 30 November 2020 - 11:11:03 

Declining, not clarifying. With 'SorPorKor' it can go many ways in follow up. The financial benefits are at the horizon below the radar.. Will be not released to press. Again some location were tree cutting was done for a quick money making instead of treasuring Phuket nature for longer time. Pity.

 

