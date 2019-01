Start From: Monday 4 February 2019, 11:00AM to Thursday 7 February 2019, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The award-winning Chef Prasertchai ready to excite the palates of diners with his exceptional Modern Thai dishes, an upcoming Marriott’s guest chef’s pop up event. 4 – 7 February, from 6.00 onwards at Ginja Taste: Select either 6 or 10-course set menu. 5 February at Ginger Cook, cooking class 11 am - 2 pm for 3 course set menu.