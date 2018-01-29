Thai superstar ‘Lukkade Metinee’ gives Soi Dog puppy a home

PHUKET: Thai celebrity and former supermodel Metinee Kingpayome Sharples visited Soi Dog shelter with her family and decided to adopt a puppy, which quickly has become her son’s, Skye’s , best friend, reports the Soi Dog Foundation.

Monday 29 January 2018, 02:26PM

Lukkade Metinee plays with Lego (pup with white coat) joined by her husband Edward, while a handful of playful dogs join the fun. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Mrs Metinee, better known just by her nickname “Lukkade”, is an American-Thai actress, model and beauty pageant titleholder who represented Thailand at Miss World 1992 under her maiden name Metinee Kingpayome.

The Sharples family has named the new member “Lego”, a tribute to Skye’s favourite activity and the proud mother is really happy to see her son playing another role, being a big brother.

Lego is a male puppy of 14 weeks. He was found amid jungle next to the main Super Cheap store north of Phuket Town. He was rescued with his mother and brought to the Soi Dog shelter in Thalang, where and his mother is still well taken care of.

“Skye is very responsible. When he wakes up, he always goes straight to Lego and feed him,” explained Lukkade.

“Before bedtime, he always makes the bed for his buddy and takes care of him before sleep. They get along very well as Lego is the first pet Skye has chosen by himself. He also loves to bring Lego to walk at the beach almost every day,” she added.

Lukkade and her family are real dog lovers. She was a presenter of the Royal Dog Lover project in 2015 and now has also changed this puppy life forever, Soi Dog noted in a release issued today (Jan 29).

“My son has grown up with dogs since he was born and we now have three dogs in the house, including Lego, which is the youngest one,” she said.

“Lego is so energetic and playful. He jumps and runs all day. He makes us feel like we have a baby in the house,” she laughed.

“One of the reasons we chose Lego is that he looks similar to the dog we have at home, which is now battling cancer and we want to keep him with us for a long time. Lego will be a reminder of him.” she added.

Lukkade has long been a friend of the Soi Dog Foundation, and first met husband-and-wife founders John and Gill Dalley* years ago.

“I promised them that whenever we wanted more dogs, we would come to adopt them at Soi Dog,” she said.

“At Soi Dog, on the day we went to adopt Lego, they helped accommodate us and do all the checkups for Lego before leaving the shelter,” Lukkade added.

“I’m impressed that during our visit at Soi Dog there were a lot of dogs that we wanted to adopt but we couldn’t because they already have adopters waiting for them from overseas, such as Canada and Great Britain,” she explained.

However, she noted, “If people who live far away like these adopters also adopt Thai dogs, then why are Thai people not adopting dogs from our own country?”

As a dog lover and recent adopter, Lukkade noted that dogs – human’s best friends – have feelings and would love their owner their entire lifetime so before getting a dog, people should ensure about this long-term responsibility.

“No matter what kind of dog you decide to have, buying or adopting, think about it carefully,” she urged.

“Dogs have feelings and don’t forget that they will stay with you for about 10 years. You must not dump your dog when they get older. Think carefully if you can take care of them well in long term.”

Lukkade also posted a photo of Skye holding his new brother Lego at the Soi Dog shelter on her personal Instagram ‘metinee’ with the hashtag #adoptdontshop.

“When you decide to get a dog, I would like to recommend that you check at the dog shelters. There are so many dogs out there waiting for a forever home and they are as cute as the full breed ones,” Lukkade noted.

“My family is an example; we have got a very lovely puppy from adoption as well,” she added.

* Gill Dalley sadly passed away last year. See story here.