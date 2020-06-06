Thai student returns from Russia, tests positive for COVID-19

BANGKOK: Thailand reported two new coronavirus cases on Saturday (June 6), both returnees from abroad, and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,104 cases and 58 deaths since January.

COVID-19Coronavirus

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 6 June 2020, 04:23PM

Thais returning from India arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday afternoon. The government on Saturday reported two new Covid-19 cases, both returnees from Russia and Kuwait, with no new deaths. Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan / Bangkok Post

The two asymptomatic patients from Russia and Kuwait have been in state quarantine since their arrivals, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, deputy spokeswoman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The 22-year-old student from Russia has been in state quarantine in Chon Buri since Monday. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and was treated at a hospital in the eastern province, said Dr Panprapa.

The 39-year-old factory employee from Kuwait has been in state quarantine facility in Bangkok since May 24. The first test showed he was not infected but he tested positive in the second test on Thursday. He was admitted to a hospital in Bangkok, said the centre’s deputy spokeswoman.

The new cases raised the number of infections to 3,104, with 75 still in hospitals. The death toll remained at 58. No local transmission has been found for 12 days in a row, she noted.

