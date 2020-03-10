Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai Stock Exchange reels from major equity sell-off

Thai Stock Exchange reels from major equity sell-off

BANGKOK: The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) suffered the biggest equity sell-off in Asia-Pacific for the third time in less than a month, with total market capitalisation down B3.25 trillion year-to-date, as the coronavirus crisis and crashing oil prices delivered a double whammy.

economicsCoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 March 2020, 11:12AM

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index plummeted on Monday (Mar 9) to its lowest close since January 2016. Photo: Post Today / file

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index plummeted on Monday (Mar 9) to its lowest close since January 2016. Photo: Post Today / file

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index plummeted on Monday (Mar 9) to its lowest close since January 2016. The bourse ended the day down 8%, losing 108.63 points, to close at 1,255.94 in trade worth B103.6 billion.

On Feb 24 and 26, the SET index suffered the biggest drop among Asian bourses as confidence was hampered by rising coronavirus cases outside of China.

A series of sharp corrections has left the SET index down 13.6% year-to-date, with total market cap of B13.5trn, a steep drop from B16.75trn at the end of 2019.

Share prices of companies under the umbrella of national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc saw steep losses of more than 20% from Friday’s close, with PTT’s oil and gas drilling arm, PTT Exploration and Production Plc, down the most at 29.8%.

Oil was the primary reason for the sea of red among equity indices worldwide. Panic selling was sparked by a plunge in crude oil prices.

Friday’s meeting of Opec left a sour note and exacerbated oil’s plunge as member countries failed to finalise a deal to continue restraining their output.

Russia refused to go along with efforts to rescue the oil market by cutting production, while Saudi Arabia escalated the situation further over the weekend, slashing export prices by US$6-$8 a barrel in a bid to retake market share and heap pressure on Russia, CNN reported.

The turmoil sent the Brent crude price down 28% to $32 a barrel, putting it on track for the worst day since 1991, according to Refinitiv.

“We think a global crude price war is likely to begin in order to pull Russia back to the negotiation table or fight back against Saudi Arabia, the lowest-cost producer,” said Kaweewit Thawilwithayanon, an analyst at KGI Securities.

Gold continued to rally, breaking $1,700 per ounce during yesterday-morning trading before dropping to $1,679 after investors took profits.

No irregularity seen

QSI International School Phuket

A sharp fall in energy share prices bodes poorly for the SET index, as a substantial portion of the bourse’s equity weighting is made up of energy shares.

Energy shares are clustered in the resources sector by the SET. The sector’s market cap stood at B3.26trn, making up 23% of the bourse’s total market cap of B14trn.

Besides the resources segment, steep losses in the services and financial segment are also liable for the bourse’s predicament, as they make up 27% and 16% of total market cap, respectively.

SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai said the bourse has measures up its sleeve to look after the domestic stock market in case of panic selling, but they cannot be disclosed publicly.

“Panic selling and forced selling have pulled down the SET index sharply, but the bourse has not found any irregular trading from programme trading or block trades,” Mr Pakorn said.

The SET used a circuit breaker three times in the past as a measure to handle high-volatility trade.

The first was in 2006 when the Bank of Thailand temporarily imposed capital controls. The second and third times occurred on Oct 10 and 27 during the 2008 subprime crisis.

There are two stages for using a circuit breaker. The first occurs if the SET index falls by 10% from the previous day’s close. All trading in listed securities will be halted for 30 minutes.

The second stage occurs if the index falls by 20%, or another 10%, from the previous day’s close. Trading in all listed securities will be halted for one hour.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Quarantine dodgers reporting to authorities
Electricity outage to hit Chalong
Oil bounce supports Asia stocks after ‘Black Monday’
Singapore welcomes home ship barred by Malaysia and Thailand
Tourist arrivals plummet 44.3% in Feb, tourism revenues stand to drop B1.5trn
Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up
Russian man in Phuket did not die from COVID-19, report officials
Frenchman found hanged from Patong hotel balcony
Phuket Tesco store refutes rumours store closed over COVID-19 infection
Woman’s body found lodged in Thalang water pipe
Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up
CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops
KBank closes all currency exchange booths over coronavirus fears
Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest
‘Ghosts’ evade govt virus net, have 3 days to report

 

Phuket community
Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

Just at a guess, it has taken this long for investigations to be partially completed, that debunks t...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Please is form'a of polite address. Like murder is a serious crime, Please don't murder anyo...(Read More)

CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops

k...Ford?? You say we know why. I don't know why perhaps you could enlighten us?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

To describe a set of hygienic practices cannot be described as racist. It's like describing offi...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

'I have a piece of paper'. 'Pass friend'. If this is the level of prevention prepare...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

As I commented earlier, the silence, from Jor12, Pascale, Dek etc is deafening. I'll through th...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

Come on up to Layan around Soi 7 where 50 or so rai of Sirinart National Forest Reserve has recent...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

It's not as thought you get a clearance, at the airport, it takes time to have blood checked, an...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

Yet another naol in Thailand's tourist coffin... but hey, by tomorrow we'll probably see a r...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

Thais might shower constantly but their hygiene is grotesque-like the constant nose picking that...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
The LifeCo Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Singha
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 