Thai start-up to produce Subunit vaccine

BANGKOK: Thailand’s government has revealed that a potential COVID-19 vaccine, derived from plant protein, or subunit vaccine, which uses the same technology as Novavax, could be ready for production in a few weeks.

Tuesday 20 July 2021, 10:21AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the vaccine has been developed by Baiya Phytopharm Co Ltd, a Thai startup company. A subunit vaccine presents one or more antigens to the immune system without introducing pathogen particles, whole or otherwise.

The company will send the documentation to the Food and Drug Administration seeking an inspection of the factory, and expects to begin vaccine production in the next few weeks. It will undergo early human testing around September 2021 as planned.

The research team will officially seek about 100 volunteers in August, who are in good health, aged between 18-55 years and 65-75 years.

Thanyapura

Once the vaccine passes the process successfully, it is expected that it can be produced for use in the middle of 2022.

People will receive two vaccinations, three weeks apart, and it will sell at around B300-500 per dose.

