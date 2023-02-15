Carnival Magic
Thai stars hope to enjoy home comforts

Thai stars hope to enjoy home comforts

GOLF: Home stars Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Thongchai Jaidee said they are excited to play in this week’s Thailand Classic as the DP World Tour returns to the country for the first time since 2016.

Golf
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 15 February 2023, 10:24AM

Golfers, from left, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Thongchai Jaidee, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Nicolai Hojgaard take part in a cooking session. Photo: Bangkok Post

Golfers, from left, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Thongchai Jaidee, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Nicolai Hojgaard take part in a cooking session. Photo: Bangkok Post

The US$2 million (B68mn) tournament at Amata Spring Country Club in Chon Buri will take place from tomorrow (Feb 16) to Sunday, reports the Bangkok Post.

“I’m really excited to welcome everyone on the DP World Tour to Thailand again,” said the 33-year-old Kiradech, who has won four times on the circuit, formerly known as the European Tour.

“It’s very special having the opportunity to play on home soil on the tour and it’s something all the Thai golfers are looking forward to.

“I’ve made no secret of how much I enjoy playing on the DP World Tour, so to see all the guys playing in my home country again will be great. We spend so much time travelling the world on tour, so to enjoy some home comforts for a week will be a nice change.”

Thongchai made history in 2004 as he became the first Thai golfer to win on the DP World Tour.

“I’m really excited to play in front of my home supporters again,” said Thongchai, 53.

“Although I now play mainly in the United States, I couldn’t pass up the chance to play on home soil in a DP World Tour event.

“We have been waiting for another opportunity to showcase our great country to the world and are looking forward to seeing fellow DP World Tour players at Amata Spring.”

Meanwhile, Kiradech, Thongchai, Thai amateur Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat, Spain’s Rafael Cabrera Bello and Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard took part in a Thai cooking session as part of a promotional campaign yesterday.

They made som tam and Thongchai was named the “best chef” among the quintet.

Other Thai dishes on display during the event included noodle wraps and sticky rice with mango and durian.

