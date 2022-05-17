tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai sprinters dominate relay events

Thai sprinters dominate relay events

SEA GAMES: Thailand swept the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay titles at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam Monday night (May 16).

SEA-GamesAthletics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 May 2022, 09:13AM

Triple track gold medallist Joshua Robert Atkinson leads the pack for Thailand in the men’s 800m final. Photo: SAT

Triple track gold medallist Joshua Robert Atkinson leads the pack for Thailand in the men’s 800m final. Photo: SAT

Supawan Thipat, Supanich Poolkerd, On-uma Chattha and Athicha Phetkum clocked 44.39sec to win the women’s crown in Hanoi, reports the Bangkok Post.

Vietnam came in second in 45.25 and Malaysia third in 45.32.

It was Thailand’s 24th title in the event in 31 Games. However, they could not beat Vietnam’s SEA Games mark of 43.88.

“Before the final, we said we would go out and have fun. We thought we could break the record. We failed to set a new record but at least we retained the title,” said On-uma.

Later, the Thai men ‒ Chayut Kongprasit, Sora-at Dabbang, Siripol Phanpae and Puripol Boonson ‒ sealed the gold in a SEA Games record time of 38.58sec.

Malaysia were second (39.09) and Singapore third (39.44).

Thailand’s Joshua Robert Atkinson won his third gold medal of the 31st SEA Games, grabbing the men’s 800m title.

The Australian-Thai clocked 1:55.75min ahead of Jirayu Pleenaram (1:55.77) as the Kingdom finished one-two in the event.

Vietnam’s Dang Tran Van was third in a time of 1:56.500.

With the 800m crown, Joshua became the first runner to claim three golds at one Games in nine years.

Earlier, he had secured gold medals in the 400m and mixed 4x400m relay events at the same venue in Hanoi.

Joshua also has the chance to add a fourth gold to his tally when he competes in the men’s 4x400m relay tomorrow.

In the women’s discus throw, Thailand’s Subenrat Insaeng comfortably claimed the gold medal with an attempt of 53.09m.

Malaysia’s Queenie King Ni Ting was second (52.36) and her teammate Choo Kang Ni third (46.57).

QSI International School Phuket

In gymnastics, Thailand’s Sasiwimon Mueangphuan and Indonesia’s Rifda Irfanaluthfi were joint winners in the women’s floor exercise as they both scored 12.70 points.

In pencak silat, Thailand’s Adilan Chemaeng beat Vietnam’s Nam Nguyen Trung Phuong 3-0 in the final of the men’s Tanding Class D (60-65kg).

Chaba Kaew eye revenge

The Thai women’s football team beat Laos 5-0 in their final Group B game on Sunday night with Taneekarn Dangda scoring a hat-trick.

The Chaba Kaew will meet the Philippines in the semi-finals tomorrow.

The Philippines defeated Thailand at this year’s Asian Championship and Taneekarn said the Chaba Kaew have since done their homework.

“Every player is hungry to play against them,” said the forward.

“I am confident that we will get past them this time.”

Thailand coach Miyo Okamoto said, “We have to be well-prepared for the game against the Philippines.

“We made a lot of mistakes when we met them earlier this year. We will be out for revenge and try to win the gold medal.”

Vietnam (six) and Thailand (five) are the only two nations to have won the women’s football title at the SEA Games.

Baison ‘knocked out’

Baison Maneekon, one of Thailand’s top hopes in boxing, said she was disappointed that her 69kg division was cancelled because there were only two participants.

The 2020 Olympian would have made her SEA Games debut in Vietnam.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Storming finish sees Chen grab first international win
Thailand leap to second spot
Schooling loses first SEA Games gold over swim controversy
Man City eyes on Premier League prize as Leeds face the drop
Rugby opens new frontier by picking US as World Cup hosts
Liverpool’s ‘mentality monsters’ win FA Cup final shoot-out
Liverpool’s quadruple bid at stake in FA Cup final against Chelsea
Mane maintains momentum with scorching start
SEA Games: Thailand surge to fourth place
Phuket come out on top in a weekend festival of cricket
China end Thailand’s fine run
Copyright violation of ‘Thailand’ spoils first SEA Games gold medal celebration
War Elephants face crucial SEA Games clash against Cambodia
Phuket sending over 400 athletes to Songkhla Games
Ferrari must fight back after wilting in the Miami heat

 

Phuket community
Ukrainians arrested in Phuket, face extradition for offences in US

No one is claiming ALL Ukrainians are angels but, plenty are claiming Putin is harming his country...(Read More)

Public split on pension payout

First question is: Is the present monthly paid pension amount to pensioners enough to live on? If th...(Read More)

Missing German tourist found safe

Her family are at fault for not supervising her better, knowing about her condition it is unacceptab...(Read More)

Female students face police over vicious attack on 11-year-old

Sadly it is a worldwide tragedy that youth nowadays have no respect for anyone and behave like littl...(Read More)

When Sharks Attack: Three easy steps to survive and thrive in the ocean

Sound advice , I dive with sharks regularly magical experience if you understand their behavior they...(Read More)

Missing German tourist rescued from Phuket jungle recovering well

Great news! Found her just 2 km distance from the hotel! So she was on her way back?That 15 km CCTV ...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Make money and be more sustainable

Great article for the Thai Minister of Environment to chew on. Does Thailand actually have a Minist...(Read More)

Violence clouds Jerusalem funeral of Al Jazeera journalist

Maybe the title should have been 'Police violence'- I was disgusted to see their behavior. A...(Read More)

Ukrainians arrested in Phuket, face extradition for offences in US

Hmm, surely some mistake. These brave men should have enlisted in the Ukrainian forces by now. ...(Read More)

Helicopter to join search for German tourist

JohnC@ very insensitive comment especially as she has now been safe Thai’s are very caring towards...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 