Thai spikers vow stronger team at world championship

VOLLEYBALL: The leader of the Thai women’s spikers team has promised a stronger outing when they compete in the world championship in September.

Volleyball

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 19 July 2022, 09:15AM

The Thai volleyball team poses for a photo at Suvaranbhumi airport on Sunday night (July 17). Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association / Facebook

Pornpun Guedpard said at Suvarnabhumi airport upon returning from Turkey on Sunday night (July 17) that the women’s national team had weaknesses to fix and they would regroup with better strength for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship.

The World Championship from Sept 23-Oct 16 is co-hosted by the Netherlands and Poland. Thailand is one of 24 teams to play in the event, reports the Bangkok Post.

“We have seen many flaws during the VNL tournament. The team will be much stronger in two months,” Pornpun said, referring to the campaign in the recently ended Volleyball Nations League.

The team qualified for the VNL final stages for the first time since the debut of the tournament in 2018. The country had joined the knockout phases when it was called the World Grand Prix before it was replaced by the VNL.

The Thais lost to host Turkey in the knockout stage in Ankara last Thursday.

After returning home, the players will soon disperse to play for their clubs and return to a training camp on July 26 for the world championships.

The country was behind the team during their success at the VNL schedules, including a stunning victory over China. The volleyball hashtag in Thai has topped Twitter trends for days.

Coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul said the players needed to improve skills and tactics for the biggest tournament in September.

“The girls have met world-class teams,” the coach said of the VNL finals. “We have to admit that we could not match up with them in some areas,” he added.