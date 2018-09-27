THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thai spikers target top-16 finish at world championship

VOLLEYBALL: The Thai women are aiming for a top-16 finish at the world championship to be held in Japan from Saturday (Sept 29) until Oct 20.

Volleyball
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 27 September 2018, 09:28AM

Thai players will play in Japan from Sept 29-Oct 20. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Thai players will play in Japan from Sept 29-Oct 20. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Thailand are in Pool C with the US, Russia, South Korea, Azerbaijan and Trinidad and Tobago. The tournament will be shown live on Workpoint TV.

Coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul’s squad will begin their campaign against South Korea on Saturday.

Somporn Chaibangyang, president of the Volleyball Association of Thailand, said on Tuesday (Sept 25) that he hoped the team reach the second round and finish in the top 16 of the 24-team tournament.

The top 16 teams at the event will earn places at an Olympic qualifying round although teams can also punch tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Games through other channels.

“I believe that we are capable of securing a place at next year’s Olympic qualifying round,” said Somporn.

Chatchu-on Moksri has been included in the 14-member Thai squad for the world championship.

The 18-year-old outside hitter suffered an ankle injury during the quarter-final match of the Asian Games in Jakarta last month and has been out of action since.

Thailand, who departed last night, defeated South Korea in the semi-finals of the Asian Games. Chatchu-on was said to be about 90% fit earlier this week.

However the team will be without injured Hattaya Bamrungsuk.

The 25-year-old middle blocker suffered a knee injury during the recent AVC Cup in Nakhon Ratchasima, where Thailand finished third.

She has been replaced by the 22-year-old Chitaporn Kamlangmak.

Somporn Chaibangyang, president of the Volleyball Association of Thailand, revealed Chatchu-on may sit out the first match against South Korea and play some part in the later matches of the campaign.

“We will have Chatchu-on with the team in Japan but she probably won’t play in the first game [against South Korea]. We will monitor her progress closely and perhaps she will play in later matches if we really need her,” he said.

Read original stories here and here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai women’s spikers going for gold at Asian Games
Parinya provides the silver lining
Pleumjit to carry Thai flag at opening of Asian Games
Only pride at stake for serial losers Thailand
Thai volleyball team hope for turnaround in fortunes
Thais bounce back, pick up first triumph in FIVB Nations League
Pacemakers: Thai seniors compete in first ‘Elderly Games’
Samui Open Beach Volleyball Tournament to be held Feb 17-18
Phuket Beach Open shines with international entries
Phuket Beach Open volleyball tourney underway
Thailand football coach Rajevac on the lookout for new skipper
Thai sailors to compete at Para World Sailing Championships in USA
FAT search for new U23 coach begins
Good-bye Asian Games, now Thais eye Tokyo
‘Pencak silat’ experts pick up the Asian Games slack

 

Phuket community
Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

Garbage thrown on the ground anywhere near the sea ends up in it. Still my neighbor tosses his plas...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

Martin... my original post was with regards to the photo, the video does show a car, you eem to have...(Read More)

British divers rescued Thai adults before saving ‘Wild Boars’: report

Just when I thought they milked this cave story dry!...(Read More)

Phuket Town clearways, no-parking zones come into force

Here's an idea. How about providing some parking lots! It's very difficult going anywhere on...(Read More)

Phuket Town clearways, no-parking zones come into force

Thalang Road in town between Thepkrasattri and Yaowarat roads is FULL of people parked on the wrong ...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

More misinformation. First you said there was no evidence of the bikes getting mowed down. Then it w...(Read More)

Medical marijuana trials to start soon

The isolation of Thailand regarding worldwide already known and handled matters, like this medicinal...(Read More)

‘Lop off!’ Patong Mayor tells rumour-mongers over beachfront trees felled

Another knee-jerk measure that diminishes the aesthetics of Patong. Proper trimming and shaping coul...(Read More)

Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

They dont give a toss about the environment whatsoever, they will continue scooping up anything and ...(Read More)

Phuket boat mechanic dies after getting neck caught in engine

DK that's not an opinion regarding the article, it's a sarcastic dig at other posters who ac...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Melbourne Cup 2018
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Tile-it
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019

 