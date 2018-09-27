VOLLEYBALL: The Thai women are aiming for a top-16 finish at the world championship to be held in Japan from Saturday (Sept 29) until Oct 20.

Volleyball

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 27 September 2018, 09:28AM

Thai players will play in Japan from Sept 29-Oct 20. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Thailand are in Pool C with the US, Russia, South Korea, Azerbaijan and Trinidad and Tobago. The tournament will be shown live on Workpoint TV.

Coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul’s squad will begin their campaign against South Korea on Saturday.

Somporn Chaibangyang, president of the Volleyball Association of Thailand, said on Tuesday (Sept 25) that he hoped the team reach the second round and finish in the top 16 of the 24-team tournament.

The top 16 teams at the event will earn places at an Olympic qualifying round although teams can also punch tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Games through other channels.

“I believe that we are capable of securing a place at next year’s Olympic qualifying round,” said Somporn.

Chatchu-on Moksri has been included in the 14-member Thai squad for the world championship.

The 18-year-old outside hitter suffered an ankle injury during the quarter-final match of the Asian Games in Jakarta last month and has been out of action since.

Thailand, who departed last night, defeated South Korea in the semi-finals of the Asian Games. Chatchu-on was said to be about 90% fit earlier this week.

However the team will be without injured Hattaya Bamrungsuk.

The 25-year-old middle blocker suffered a knee injury during the recent AVC Cup in Nakhon Ratchasima, where Thailand finished third.

She has been replaced by the 22-year-old Chitaporn Kamlangmak.

Somporn Chaibangyang, president of the Volleyball Association of Thailand, revealed Chatchu-on may sit out the first match against South Korea and play some part in the later matches of the campaign.

“We will have Chatchu-on with the team in Japan but she probably won’t play in the first game [against South Korea]. We will monitor her progress closely and perhaps she will play in later matches if we really need her,” he said.

Read original stories here and here.