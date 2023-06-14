Thai spikers ready to face Germany

VOLLEYBALL: The Thai women begin their second week of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) against Germany in Brazil today (June 14).

Volleyball

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 14 June 2023, 07:45AM

Thailand players and staff pose after a match at the Volleyball Nations League in Turkey last week. Photo: Bangkok Post

The match at the Nilson Nelson stadium in Brasilia begins at 3:30am tomorrow, Thai time, and will be televised live by Channel 7, reports the Bangkok Post.

Danai Sriwacharamaytakul’s team had a positive opening week in Turkey with two wins and two defeats.

World No.15 Thailand defeated Canada and South Korea. They pushed defending champions Italy to five sets before losing 3-2 and also were defeated by Poland.

Their key players include captain Piyanut Pannoy, Pornpun Guedpard, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Chatchu-on Moksri, Pimpichaya Kokram, Thatdao Nuekjang and Hattaya Bamrungsuk.

“Our players are in good physical condition,” said Danai.

“We are ready to play Germany.”

Thailand will also face world No.2 and Olympic champions the USA, No.5 Serbia and No.30 Croatia in Brasilia. The Germans are ranked 12th.

If the Thais want to match their results in Turkey, they probably have to beat Germany and Croatia.

The VNL preliminary phase features three weeks of competition, with each of the 16 teams playing 12 matches.

The top eight teams after the preliminary round qualify for the final phase, which will be held in Arlington in the US from July 12-16. Hosts the USA are already guaranteed a spot.

Bangkok will be a venue in the third week from June 27-July 2 when Thailand meet the Netherlands, Turkey, Japan and Brazil.

Last year, Thailand made history as they entered the top-eight tournament for the first time.

They are aiming to repeat and surpass that milestone by qualifying for the 2023 finals.