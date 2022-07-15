Thai spikers lose to Turkey in FIVB quarter-finals

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand ended their FIVB campaign after a loss to Turkey in Ankara last night (July 14).

Volleyball

By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 July 2022, 08:04AM

Thai players react during a match against Turkey yesterday (July 14). Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association Facebook account

The Thais took the first set 25-23 before surrending the next three sets (25-15, 25-18, 25-21) to the host in the quarter-finals of the Volleyball Women’s Nations League, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul thanked all team members and Thai fans for their support which carried them to the knock-out phase for the first time.

Captain Pornpun Guedpard said: “We played very well tonight. But they were a better team.”

Turkey will take on Italy in the semifinals.

It was the first time that the Thais have reached the Nations League finals since the event began in 2018, although they played in the final stages a couple of times when the tournament was known as the World Grand Prix.

Turkey have won all four VNL meetings with Thailand.