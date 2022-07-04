Tengoku
Thai spikers lose to Italy in final week of FIVB Nations League

Thai spikers lose to Italy in final week of FIVB Nations League

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand lost to Italy in their last match yesterday (July 3) in the final week of the FIVB Nations League in Sofia.

Volleyball
By Bangkok Post

Monday 4 July 2022, 02:00PM

Thai players react during a match against Italy in Sofia, Bulgaria, yesterday (July 3). Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association Facebook

Thai players react during a match against Italy in Sofia, Bulgaria, yesterday (July 3). Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association Facebook

The Thais lost to the Italians 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 to conclude the tournament in the Bulgarian capital with one win and three consecutive defeats, reports the Bangkok Post. They beat South Korea and lost to the Dominican Republic and Brazil before yesterday’s match.

“Italy were a stronger team. They sent their best players to the match,” Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul said after the game.

Chatchu-on Moksri led the Thai squad with 10 points, followed by Pimpichaya Kokram with eight.

The Thai spikers ended the qualifying rounds with five wins and seven losses. But they still advanced to the finals after USA beat Germany 3-1 (25-17, 25-13, 13-25, 25-22) in Calgary, Canada, according to the Volleyball Association of Thailand.

Only the top seven teams will play in next month’s finals, along with the host Turkey.

