The Thais won the first set 25-22 but were beaten in the next three sets (25-23, 25-23, 25-21) in the final week of the preliminary round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League, held in Sofia, Bulgaria, reports the Bangkok Post.
Pimpichaya Kokram led the Thai squad with 30 points, followed by Ajcharaporn Kongyot with 15.
“You girls put up the best fight. Thumbs up,” the Thailand Volleyball Association praised them after the match.
“Keep on fighting,” it added.
Thailand stays at eighth with 15 points after the match yesterday, with five wins and five defeats. They blanked South Korea 3-0 on Wednesday.
Thailand will take on stronger opponents Brazil and Italy tomorrow and Sunday, respectively.
Only top seven teams will play in next month’s finals, along with the host Turkey.
