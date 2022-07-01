Tengoku
Thai spikers lose to Dominican Republic in FIVB final week

VOLLEYBALL: The Thai women’s volleyball team lost 3-1 to the Dominican Republic yesterday (June 30) as their hope to play in the finals is now in jeopardy.

Volleyball
By Bangkok Post

Friday 1 July 2022, 09:19AM

Jarasporn Bundasak and Pornpun Guedpard try to block a spike from the Dominican Republic during the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League, held in Sofia, Bulgaria yesterday (June 30). Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association Facebook

The Thais won the first set 25-22 but were beaten in the next three sets (25-23, 25-23, 25-21) in the final week of the preliminary round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League, held in Sofia, Bulgaria, reports the Bangkok Post.

Pimpichaya Kokram led the Thai squad with 30 points, followed by Ajcharaporn Kongyot with 15.

“You girls put up the best fight. Thumbs up,” the Thailand Volleyball Association praised them after the match.

“Keep on fighting,” it added.

Thailand stays at eighth with 15 points after the match yesterday, with five wins and five defeats. They blanked South Korea 3-0 on Wednesday.

Thailand will take on stronger opponents Brazil and Italy tomorrow and Sunday, respectively.

Only top seven teams will play in next month’s finals, along with the host Turkey.

