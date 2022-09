Thai spikers lose to co-hosts Poland at world championship

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand lost to Poland in three sets last night (Sept 27) at the FIVB Women’s World Championship in Gdansk.

Volleyball

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 28 September 2022, 10:07AM

The co-hosts powered past the Thais 25-17, 25-17, 25-17, with opposite spiker Pimpichaya Kokram scoring 11 points in another tough test for Thailand, reports the Bangkok Post.

They will take on Croatia later today.

Thailand had two points after two matches and were fourth in Pool B after the Dominican Republic, Poland and Turkey.

World No. 14 Thailand stunned world No. 6 Turkey in the opener in the Netherlands on Saturday.