Thai spikers lose to Brazil in FIVB final week

Sport >> Thailand

Phuket

World Thai spikers lose to Brazil in FIVB final week

VOLLEYBALL: The Thai women’s volleyball team lost 3-1 to Brazil yesterday as they will wrap up the final week of the FIVB Women’s Nations League in Sofia, Bulgaria, today (July 3).



By Bangkok Post

Sunday 3 July 2022, 10:21AM

Pimpichaya Kokram (left) and Hattaya Bamrungsuk try to block the ball in a match against Brazil on Saturday. Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association

Brazil won the first two sets (25-18, 26-24) before the Thais earned the third (25-23). The Brazilians then won the match after winning the fourth (25-23), reports the Bangkok Post. "It was an exciting match," Pimpichaya Kokram said after the match. Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul said: "Our players have learned a lot from them." Thailand lost to the Dominican Republic on Thursday. They will take on Italy today. (Game starts 8:15pm Thailand time). The Thais still stay at eight in the standings. Only top seven teams will play in next month’s finals, along with the host Turkey.