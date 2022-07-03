Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai spikers lose to Brazil in FIVB final week

Thai spikers lose to Brazil in FIVB final week

VOLLEYBALL: The Thai women’s volleyball team lost 3-1 to Brazil yesterday as they will wrap up the final week of the FIVB Women’s Nations League in Sofia, Bulgaria, today (July 3).


By Bangkok Post

Sunday 3 July 2022, 10:21AM

Pimpichaya Kokram (left) and Hattaya Bamrungsuk try to block the ball in a match against Brazil on Saturday. Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association

Pimpichaya Kokram (left) and Hattaya Bamrungsuk try to block the ball in a match against Brazil on Saturday. Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association

Brazil won the first two sets (25-18, 26-24) before the Thais earned the third (25-23).

The Brazilians then won the match after winning the fourth (25-23), reports the Bangkok Post.

"It was an exciting match," Pimpichaya Kokram said after the match.

Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul said: "Our players have learned a lot from them."

Thailand lost to the Dominican Republic on Thursday. They will take on Italy today. (Game starts 8:15pm Thailand time).

The Thais still stay at eight in the standings. Only top seven teams will play in next month’s finals, along with the host Turkey.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sainz claims first pole in Silverstone
Phuket’s debut SAT invitational a big hit
Good wind marks the second day of Phuket Raceweek
Trial of US basketball star Griner opens in Russia
B2.7mn donation helps promote Phuket’s sporting prowess
Great gusts greet racers on day one of Phuket Raceweek
Thai spikers lose to Dominican Republic in FIVB final week
Thailand down South Korea at FIVB Nations League
Can Hamilton keep his run alive on home turf?
‘Motivated’ Serena brushes off retirement talk despite Wimbledon defeat
Thai teen sensation qualifies for World Athletics Championships
Phayahong makes history as first Thai woman K-1 champion
Phuket speedster remains on track, receives award from Governor
NSW top Queensland, force decider in State of Origin series
Thailand’s women cricketers making a mark internationally

 

Phuket community
Two killed as Myanmar forces bomb border village

those madmen has to be stopped ...(Read More)

Former deputy minister gets death penalty

@JohnC. You would rather see him killed? That's a medieval point of view. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials blank first tourist arrivals without Thailand Pass

Another chance to grumble away and express your dissatisfaction with Thailand? I don't know why ...(Read More)

PM ’upbeat’ over tourist numbers

114b / 1.9m = 60,000 per tourist 1.27t / 9m = 141,000 per tourist TAT just pulling numbers out a...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Private negotiations

In a couple of weeks, this story will be dead and things will go back to normal. There will always b...(Read More)

Phuket officials blank first tourist arrivals without Thailand Pass

..."We will miss you, 'Thailand Pass' "... the officials said. We can see that as ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Private negotiations

All these Government bodies not even hide their criminal activities/ breaking their sworn oath. They...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Private negotiations

I had an issue once with a French woman that ended up at Cheng-Telay police station. I told them he...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Private negotiations

Nasa12, yes. Immigration job seems to be quite lucrative. Remember the airport 'fast Immigratio...(Read More)

Former deputy minister gets death penalty

The Appeals Court discredit itselves by changing the life sentence into death penalty, as that the C...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge

 