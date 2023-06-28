Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai spikers fall to Netherlands

Thai spikers fall to Netherlands

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand opened the third week of the Volleyball Nations League with a straight-sets loss to the Netherlands, despite the support from a raucous crowd of hometown fans in Bangkok.

Volleyball
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 28 June 2023, 08:57AM

Thai players in action against the Netherlands at Hua Mark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok yesterday (June 27). Photo: VNL via Bangkok Post

Thai players in action against the Netherlands at Hua Mark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok yesterday (June 27). Photo: VNL via Bangkok Post

The two sides each entered last night’s (June 27) match at Hua Mark Indoor Stadium with just two wins in eight matches in the first two weeks of the preliminary round, reports the Bangkok Post.

Each desperately needed a victory if they wanted to have a shot at advancing to the finals next month. The Dutch women prevailed in the end, 28-26, 25-18 and 25-20.

The Thais entered this week’s Pool 6 competition in 13th place, one spot behind the Netherlands, in the 16-team tournament.

Thailand’s next match will be tomorrow night against third-ranked Turkey. Fifth-ranked Brazil, seventh-ranked Italy, Croatia and Canada round out Pool 6.

Laguna Phuket 2023

The preliminary phase of the Volleyball Nations League features three weeks of competition, with each of the 16 teams playing 12 matches.

The top eight teams after the preliminary round qualify for the final phase, which will be held in Arlington, Texas from July 12-16.

Thailand made history last year when they entered the top-eight tournament for the first time. But this year they lost all their matches in the second week in Brazil where they were defeated by Germany, the USA, Serbia and Croatia.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Youth Sports Championship gets underway
Hollywood actors buy stake in F1’s Alpine Racing
Spikers face uphill task as third week battles start
Annissa makes a splash at local competition
Anderson promises ‘more aggression’ in second Test
Rivals seek to profit from Chelsea’s fire sale
Kamala set for new sports facility
First Olympic Esports Week kicks off in Singapore
Phuket International Rugby 11s proves a huge success
Bumper turnout for Phuket Surf Contest
Cummins savours ‘number one win’ after leading Australia in Ashes thriller
Polking pleased with War Elephants’ performance
Yacht Sales Co Regatta prepares to set sail
Thais face uphill task to make last eight
Surfers clean up at Khao Lak Festival

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks ‘World Drug Day’

I wonder if the judge and the guv popped off to enjoy a joint after the talk ??...(Read More)

Pride ‘hypocrisy’ sparks backlash

Thank you Christy - from now on you may refer to me as "Your Most Esteemed and Worshipful Emine...(Read More)

Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years

fined 50k _jointly_ what a joke. They probably make 300k a night, every night. lol....(Read More)

Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years

His brown paper bags must have been way too light!...(Read More)

Phuket marks ‘World Drug Day’

World Drug Day. LOL. Sounds like a great day to get high!...(Read More)

Suspected crypto mining operation gutted by fire in Phuket Town

I'd hazard a guess that the fire was helped along by the sheer amount of heat being produced by ...(Read More)

Foreign man killed in motorbike accident in Karon

A clear case of another brainless tourist going home in a coffin. Stupidity certainly helps reduce t...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

Christysweet, for you to make photos for PN, and also go to Thai Phuket Ombudsman in Phuket Town wit...(Read More)

Pride ‘hypocrisy’ sparks backlash

Every human is unique. Discovers identity during growing up. Has right to live accordonly. Mostly po...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

JohnC, the Dive Master of the dive group has responsebility to brief the tourist divers prior the di...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA
Zonezi Properties
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 