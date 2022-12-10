Thai sisters Benyapa, Nuntakarn cruise into BWF World Tour Final

Sport >> Thailand

Phuket

World Thai sisters Benyapa, Nuntakarn cruise into BWF World Tour Final

BADMINTON: Sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard will carry Thailand’s badminton hopes into the championship match at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals on Sunday after defeating their Korean rivals for a second consecutive day on Saturday (Dec 10) at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.



By Bangkok Post

Saturday 10 December 2022, 05:48PM

Thailand’s Nuntakarn and Benyapa Aimsaard during their semi-final match against Jeong Na-eun and Kim Hye-jeong at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals on Saturday (Dec 10). Photo: AFP

The third-seeded Thai duo defeated top seeds Jeong Na-eun and Kim Hye-jeong 22-20, 21-15, a day after a straight-sets win over the same pair in the final women’s doubles group stage match at the USD5-million season-ending tournament, reports Bangkok Post. Benyapa and Nuntakarn on Sunday (Dec 10) will face Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China, who defeated compatriots Zhang Chu Xian and Zheng Yu 21-19, 21-13 in Saturday’s other semi-final.



Thailand’s singles competitors have all been eliminated from the tournament, leaving mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai as the country’s only remaining representatives. The two-time defending champions are scheduled to play Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari of Indonesia on Saturday evening. In the women’s singles, world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan booked her ticket to the last stage, crushing Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei. The semi-final on Saturday was a rematch of Thursday’s group stage encounter when Chen beat Yamaguchi in straight sets. On Sunday, Yamaguchi will play Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan, who quickly dispensed with He Bing Jiao in the other semi-final. In the men’s draw later on Saturday, world number one Viktor Axelsen will be hoping to put Friday’s surprise loss behind him when he meets Japan’s Kodai Naraoka. The Badminton World Federation shifted its $1.5 million flagship event to Bangkok after original host China dropped the tournament due to its tough Covid restrictions.