Thai Sikhs step up for Phuket’s hungry

Thai Sikhs step up for Phuket’s hungry

PHUKET: A delegation representing the Sikh community in Thailand yesterday donated two tons of rice to be distributed to families in Phuket suffering severe financial hardship during the ongoing economic crisis.

COVID-19economicscharity
By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 December 2020, 10:37AM

Rice and other daily necessities were handed out to families in need yesterday (Dec 4). Photo: CSR Phuket Center

In total, 400 bags of rice were handed over at a small official event at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 4) led by Lertchai Srikureja, joined by other Thai Sikhs from Bangkok.

Present to receive the rice were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew along with his wife Mrs Wandee Woonciew, who serves as President of the Thai Red Cross chapter in Phuket.

Also present were Sophon Thongsai, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), Tida Boonrat, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Comptroller-General, officials from the Phuket office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security Office and volunteers from the SOS Foundation Phuket chapter.

After the ceremony, the delegation of Thai-Sikhs joined government officers from the CSR Phuket Center under the Phuket Social Development and Human Security Office and SOS Foundation volunteers in delivering some of the donated rice and other daily necessities to homes of families of the disabled, the elderly and those in difficult conditions in Phuket Town and Koh Kaew.

