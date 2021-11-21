BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai shuttlers crowned Indonesia Masters

Thai shuttlers crowned Indonesia Masters

BADMINTON: Thailand’s dynamic duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won back-to-back titles after defeating Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in the final of the Indonesia Masters in Bali today (Nov 21).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 21 November 2021, 09:10PM

Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh celebrate after winning the mixed doubles title at the Indonesia Masters in Bali today (Nov 21). Photo: Badminton Association of Thailand.

Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh celebrate after winning the mixed doubles title at the Indonesia Masters in Bali today (Nov 21). Photo: Badminton Association of Thailand.

The top-seeded Thai pair beat the number eight seed from Hong Kong 21-11, 21-12 for the mixed doubles champion in Bali to earn US$44,00 (B1.46 million), reports the Bangkok Post.

It was the second consecutive title for the Thai stars, who won the Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Nov 7 - and their fifth title this year.

Dechapol and Sapsiree were the only Thai badminton players who made it to the finals.

Thanyapura

Badminton Association of Thailand president Patama Leeswadtrakul praised their excellent form, saying it gives them a chance for success at the World Tour Finals to be held next month.

Bali will host the season-ending tournament from Dec 1-5.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Solskjaer sacked as Man United manager
Hamilton crushes Qatar qualifying
Solskjaer faces United sack while Chelsea, Liverpool cruise
Liverpool to test Arsenal revival, Solskjaer under pressure
Kingdom loses right to host football tournaments
Boxing Day Test, Australian Open to go ahead at full capacity
Atthaya secures Ladies European Tour’s No.1, rookie titles
COVID concerns see Asean Para Games cancelled
Revolution at the home of Thai boxing after COVID KO
Swiss pip Italy for World Cup ticket as Kane fires England to Qatar
Australia win T20 World Cup
Hamilton wins in Brazil to keep title hopes alive
Australia, New Zealand seek history in T20 World Cup final
Bottas on pole after Hamilton gains 15 places from the back
Hamilton penalty risk after topping qualifying

 

Phuket community
National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

...To many drive faster than they can think and handle with their limited driving skills. And no Off...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

@JohnC: ..'Why is that' ? For knowing that it needs knowledge of the cripple (non) driving...(Read More)

Phuket school infections from family members, not clusters, assures PPHO Deputy

New infections among teachers/staff and school children ARE school clusters, regardless the 'sta...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

thomas, i agree with your quote of the contents. i have a copy of the contents and its hard to find ...(Read More)

Joint sitting dumps charter amendment bill

Speaking of dumps, I have the Mother of them all in a wetland burning 200 meters upwind with package...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

It would have been better if everyone has to show a negative PCR test....(Read More)

Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say

Cue the Samui Gaggle and CSI LA to spread their conspiracy theories while a real serial murderer...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer

Politician spins projects to boost his ego- who'd a thunk it!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer

The problem with these events is just that, they're events, one-offs. Besides painting the roads...(Read More)

Victim’s parents join plaintiff team in ‘Joe Ferrari’ case

Gice his parents one of the scumbag's stolen luxury vehicles as compensation. Sure they could ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket

 