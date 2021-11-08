BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thai shuttlers crowned champions at Hylo Open in Germany

Thai shuttlers crowned champions at Hylo Open in Germany

BADMINTON: Busanan Ongbamrungphan and the mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai were crowned the winners at the Hylo Open in Germany yesterday (Nov 7).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 8 November 2021, 03:59PM

Busanan Ongbamrungphan celebrates her win at the Hylo Open in Germany yesterday (Nov 7). Photo: Badminton Photo via Badminton Association of Thailand Facebook account

Busanan Ongbamrungphan celebrates her win at the Hylo Open in Germany yesterday (Nov 7). Photo: Badminton Photo via Badminton Association of Thailand Facebook account

Busanan beat Yeo Jia Min of Taiwan 21-12, 23-25, 21-12 to win her first World Tour Super 500 series tournaments in Saarbrucken in Germany and earned US$24,000 (B803,000) from the contest.

Dechapol and Sapsiree beat Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-18, 21-19 in the mixed doubles final to bag $25,280 (B844,000) from the competition.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, said Busanan showed her determination to win and kept her composure throughout the match, reports the Bangkok Post.

She also praised the Thai duo for showing they were world-class players in badminton.

