THAI shifts Phuket-Hong Kong flights to Thai Smile

PHUKET: Thai Airways International (THAI) will cease its direct flights between Phuket and Hong Kong from Oct 28. The route will be taken over by its wholly owned subsidiary Thai Smile, with bookings now available from Oct 28, reports C9 Hotelworks.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 September 2018, 05:06PM

Thai Smile will take over the route, with bookings now available from Oct 28, Photo: Thai Smile

“For those holding tickets on THAI past the October change will need to contact the airline for rerouting,” Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks, posted in a release today (Sept 8). “Hong Kong continues to be an important connect for many foreign property owners who see the favourable door-to-door travel time as a substantial demand generator,” Mr Barnett said. Currently Cathay Dragon and AirAsia also fly between the two destinations, he added. (See post here.) The news broke yesterday through CAPA Centre for Aviation (see here.) However, THAI Airways International and it subsidiary Thai Smile have yet to annouce the news through any public releases. (See here and here.)