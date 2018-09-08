“For those holding tickets on THAI past the October change will need to contact the airline for rerouting,” Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks, posted in a release today (Sept 8).
“Hong Kong continues to be an important connect for many foreign property owners who see the favourable door-to-door travel time as a substantial demand generator,” Mr Barnett said.
Currently Cathay Dragon and AirAsia also fly between the two destinations, he added. (See post here.)
The news broke yesterday through CAPA Centre for Aviation (see here.)
However, THAI Airways International and it subsidiary Thai Smile have yet to annouce the news through any public releases. (See here and here.)
