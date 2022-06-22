Tengoku
The Phuket News
THAI sees signs of an early turnaround as losses shrink

THAI sees signs of an early turnaround as losses shrink

BANGKOK: Thai Airways International (THAI) is banking on pulling out of bankruptcy protection and resuming trading of its shares earlier than planned as the carrier’s bottom line is looking up.

transport
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 June 2022, 10:43AM

Chai Eamsiri, THAI’s chief of finance and accounting, said yesterday (June 21) the airline has continued to slash expenses and is confident its revenue will keep growing this year as the pandemic has subsided and travel restrictions are easing.

The measures launched to streamline its operations and its improving financial performance are expected to enable the airline to emerge from financial rehabilitation and resume its stock trading sooner than was originally thought possible, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has suspended the trading of THAI shares since May 18 last year due to the risk of it de-listing as a result of negative equity and signs of non-compliance (NC).

Mr Chai said yesterday the company has until 2025 to resolve the issues that forced it to be suspended from the SET. However, the carrier is determined to get things back on track much sooner, he added.

The recovery of global travel has narrowed THAI’s losses to B3.1 billion in the first quarter of this year, down from B6.9bn in the corresponding period last year.

This week, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced in Doha, Qatar, an upgrade to its outlook for the airline industry’s 2022 financial performance as the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis quickens.

Forecast highlights include:

Industry losses are expected to be reduced to US$9.7bn (improved from the October 2021 forecast of an $11.6bn loss) for a net loss margin of minus 1.2%.

That marks a huge improvement from a loss of $137.7bn (-36.0% net margin) in 2020 and the $42.1bn (-8.3% net margin) loss recorded in 2021.

As such, industry-wide profitability in 2023 appears within reach.

For Asia-Pacific airlines, strict and enduring travel restrictions, along with an uneven vaccine rollout, have seen the region lag in the recovery to date. As the restrictions diminish, travel demand is expected to increase quickly. Net losses in 2022 are forecast to decline to $8.9bn.

Yesterday, Mr Chai said THAI was also working on mobilising a fresh fund under the restructuring programme, which is making headway.

At the same time, the company will be selling its assets overseas worth around B2bn as it shifts its focus to online ticket sales.

Phuket community
Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Anyone else not expect it to be a 'misunderstanding'. Deflect with a 'Bad Burmese' s...(Read More)

Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028

Oh...and let's not forget the "Living in Harmony" joke. Once a throng of international...(Read More)

Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028

These people must be joking. Phuket is in no way ready to take on an international exposition, as th...(Read More)

Man talked out of jumping from Patong hotel balcony

@JohnC - Seems like there is a very common socio-mental disorder involving fragile egos combined wit...(Read More)

Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Another case of Phuket police proving what a farce they are, acting like the kindergarten teacher ch...(Read More)

NACC hosts Phuket anti-corruption seminar

Yes! Phuket officialdom is always in denial when it comes to corruption. Corruption is only possible...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

Yes JohnC, I wrote on 20 June ( Cannabis site ban grows) also a bit how to start using Cannabis. I a...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

Agree, you won't die from an overdose but can certainly suffer extreme panic and hallucinations...(Read More)

TAT hoping to woo 500,000 Koreans this year

When I used to work in hotels here long time ago we used to get groups of 200-300 Sth Korean couples...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

You CANNOT overdose on cannabis. This is the most ridiculous statement made so far. The problem with...(Read More)

 

