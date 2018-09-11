THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Thai sailors to compete at Para World Sailing Championships in USA

SAILING: Thailand are sending sailors to the Para World Sailing Championships for the first time with Suraphong Chitkhong and Paisal Pa-teh, both from Pattaya, heading to Sheboygan in the USA to take part in a pre-event sailing clinic followed by the World Championships from September 18-22.

Sailing
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 September 2018, 09:49AM

Thai sailors Suraphong Chitkhong (left) and Paisal Pa-teh (right), together with Narong Rattanasopa (centre), as they depart Suvarnabhumi airport on their way to the 2018 Para World Sailing Championships in the USA. Photo: Supplied

Thai sailors Suraphong Chitkhong (left) and Paisal Pa-teh (right), together with Narong Rattanasopa (centre), as they depart Suvarnabhumi airport on their way to the 2018 Para World Sailing Championships in the USA. Photo: Supplied

“This is a very special moment for sailing in Thailand. Never before have Thailand sent sailors to the Para World Sailing Championships and Disabled Sailing Thailand are very proud to be doing so this year.

“Our Thai sailors have been undergoing training with coaches at Royal Varuna Yacht Club in Pattaya and while this is very early days for Para Sailing in Thailand, the clinic before the Worlds is an excellent opportunity for our Thai sailors to learn more and the World Championships will be an experience never to be forgotten I'm sure,” commented Peter Jacops, Founder of Disabled Sailing Thailand.

In 2015 the International Paralympic Committee opted to drop sailing from the 2020 Paralympics and it was this decision that lead to the founding of Disabled Sailing Thailand who’s aim is to make the sport more accessible for people with disabilities and ultimately to support the reintroduction of sailing to the Paralympics.

“We have been working closely with World Sailing, the sport’s world governing body, and they have been very supportive in helping us to send sailors from Thailand to this year’s World Championships. There are 125 sailors from 36 countries taking part and we hope our Thai team will inspire others who wish to try sailing in the future,” added Jacops.

Follow the Thai athletes’ progress on the Disabled Sailing Thailand facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/sailingwithoutlimits.

Disabled Sailing Thailand is a not-for-profit organisation registered under the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand and has received support many individuals and companies to get this far, including Ocean Marina Yacht Club, Royal Phuket Marina, Austhai Marine, Simpson Marine, Pattaya West Winds Masonic Lodge, Royal Varuna Yacht Club and North Sails.

For more information about Disabled Sailing Thailand, visit www.disabledsailingthailand.org.

 

 

