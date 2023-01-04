Thai-Russian school partnerships get cabinet nod

BANGKOK: The cabinet yesterday (Jan 3) approved the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-Russian Federation Plan of Action on Education 2022-2026 to improve teaching quality in Thailand, said deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

Ms Rachada said after the cabinet meeting yesterday that the action plan aims to implement bilateral cooperation between Thailand and Russia on education, reports the Bangkok Post.

The committee that looks over the action plan will be jointly co-chaired by both Thailand and Russia, with the next meeting set to take place in 2024, said Ms Rachada.

She revealed that the education plan is designed to implement five strategic projects that fundamentally process, inspect and assess activities that assist educational synergy between Thailand and Russia.

The strategic projects include initiating the joint development of educational activities by educational institutions and, secondly, seeking endorsement from the civil sector and academia to share knowledge through the Thai-Russian research network.

The third strategy is to encourage corporation between education institutions, and the public and private sectors.

The fourth is to create an international educational network through exchange programmes or shared databases.

The last strategy is to support cooperation between Asean and Russia, according to Ms Rachada.

She said that the cabinet has assigned the Education Ministry to establish a committee to examine curriculums from primary all the way up to university level.

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong said that she held the Russian primary education system in high regard as it specifically encourages expertise among students at the primary level.

She believed that the bilateral education plan would allow efficient exchanges of educational experiences.

As well as the Thai-Russian education plan, Ms Trinuch also revealed that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had instructed the Education Ministry to provide more physical education classes in schools as a response to the 7th National Sports Development Plan (2023-2027).

“We might not increase the hours of PE, but we will follow the National Sports Development Plan by organising sports clubs and activities to encourage students to exercise,” said Ms Trinuch.