Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

THAI reveals new flights from Xmas

THAI reveals new flights from Xmas

THAILAND: Thai Airways will resume domestic flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai and Bangkok and Phuket from Dec 25 after suspending them for almost nine months because of COVID-19.

transporttourismCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 2 December 2020, 11:30AM

Thai Airways will resume domestic flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai and Bangkok and Phuket from Dec 25. Photo: Bangkok Post file.

Thai Airways will resume domestic flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai and Bangkok and Phuket from Dec 25. Photo: Bangkok Post file.

The last time the national carrier flew from the capital to the two resort provinces was April 1.

There will be three flights a week - on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - on both routes and the new schedules will run until Feb 28, the source said.

He added that the flights would operate with the wide-bodied Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, with a full onboard service on offer and miles being earned by Royal Orchid Plus members.

The resumption of domestic flights follows the airline’s announcement last month that it would be relaunching scheduled international flights from Jan 1 to March 27.

It will fly one flight every Friday to Frankfurt and London, and a Sunday flight to Copenhagen and Sydney. THAI will also fly one Wednesday flight to Seoul, a Thursday flight to Manila, one to Taipei on Fridays and one to Osaka on Saturdays.

Bangkok-Tokyo flights will be available three times a week - on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday - while the Bangkok-Hong Kong flights will be available every day.

The airline is seeking to make up losses worth more than B300 billion in the Central Bankruptcy Court.

Meanwhile, Somdet Susomboon, director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion, says THAI will support exporting Thai fruit and vegetables to Asia and Europe until the end of next year under an agreement between the Commerce Ministry, the Agriculture and Cooperative Ministry and the Transport Ministry.

Mr Somdet said the major markets for Thai produce were Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Europe.

Meanwhile, Pattaya mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says the seaside town’s Fireworks Festival on Nov 27-28 was a huge success, attracted between 100,000-200,000 visitors a day, boosting local tourism and resulting in 100% hotel occupancy rate.

Mr Sonthaya estimated that during the two-day festival, about B2,000 was spent by each person per day, generating more than B400 million.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket police bust island drug network
Sudarat strikes back with new party
US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud
Government approves 120km/h speed limit
Government opposes jobseekers’ HIV tests
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Booking your Thailand hotel quarantine! Blue-ringed octopus warning? || December 1
Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend
Main water supply outage in Koh Kaew
One year on, COVID-19’s origin still unclear
Tiger cubs seized, park suspected of smuggling
2020 has brought an upsurge in demand for renovation and refurbishment
Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears
Phuket gardener arrested for rape
Facebook, Google becoming ‘human rights-free zones’ in Vietnam: Amnesty
Thailand’s tsunami-warning buoys installed, operational

 

Phuket community
Health chiefs play down Chiang Mai lockdown talk

"Many Thai working across the border returning with the virus to receive treatment in Thailand&...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

A higher speed limit is very questionable. As speed cost already many lives in this country, there i...(Read More)

Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears

@Pascale. What make you say that I think only Thai employ Myanmar workers? I didn't. I was ques...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

Good decision !...(Read More)

Thai teak seized in SorPorKor raid north of Patong

"Not even enough air to blow a candle light" Lol ! The keyboard warrior can't even ci...(Read More)

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

The new speed limits are going to 'improve' more than just traffic flows only. hehehe. Well...(Read More)

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton positive for COVID-19

Poor Foot ! Life must be quite boring if you still keep watching those races, even though you keep ...(Read More)

Thai teak seized in SorPorKor raid north of Patong

Jor12 doesn't know it anymore, just change to 'murdering' to get away with his last comm...(Read More)

Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears

Soso...the bad Myanmar migrant workers..looks like Mr. PP failed to acknowledge that the recent case...(Read More)

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton positive for COVID-19

Poor Lewis. At Sunday's race, Lewis was followed around by a woman whose apparent job was to te...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
K9 Point
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers

 