Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai retail giant Central launches record-breaking IPO

Thai retail giant Central launches record-breaking IPO

BANGKOK: Thai conglomerate Central Retail launched Thailand’s biggest ever IPO today (Feb 20), giving it a market cap of around $8.1 billion (B253.935bn) in a punt on a sputtering economy now hampered by the new coronavirus.

economics
By AFP

Thursday 20 February 2020, 12:13PM

Thai conglomerate Central Retail hopes to raise around B71 billion (US$2.26bn) in the country’s biggest ever IPO. Photo: AFP

Thai conglomerate Central Retail hopes to raise around B71 billion (US$2.26bn) in the country’s biggest ever IPO. Photo: AFP

Most Thais visit a shop each day owned by Central, a family-run empire which has hundreds of malls, electronics, grocery and 24-hour convenience stores across the country.

Shares in Central Retail Corporation (CRC) were offered at B42 this morning, but made only a modest quarter baht gain in early trading, with the company eyeing fundraising of just over B71bn ($2.26bn).

“CRC is very proud” to become “the country’s largest IPO ever”, chief executive Yol Phokasub said.

The money raised will pay for “business expansion and stores’ renovation”, he added.

Super rich and well connected, the firm, founded by the Sino-Thai Chirathivat family after the Second World War, has been on an ambitious overseas spending spree – acquiring or partnering with luxury shopping brands in Italy, Germany and Switzerland.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand said the initial public offering puts CRC among Thailand’s 12 largest listed companies.

Central already dominates Thailand’s streets but is desperate to make serious inroads into the booming online sales market.

The group received a royal endorsement in 2005, a recognition reserved for only the biggest conglomerates.

Thailand’s big firms are run by Sino-Thai families, with deep connections, deeper pockets and a nose for navigating the choppy political waters of a country defined by coups and short-lived civilian governments.

Drought, high household debt, the strong baht and now the impact of the deadly new coronavirus have also clouded the economic outlook.

The Bank of Thailand has said it is likely next month to revise its GDP growth outlook to under 2% (see report here), with tourism hammered by a slump in Chinese visitors.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army
Single gunshot kills man and injures woman in Wichit
Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance
Phuket marine chief confident Phuket to remain strong as Asia cruise ships moved to Europe amid virus fears
Three Thais on ship have COVID-19
Malaysia 1MDB fugitive spotted in virus-hit Chinese city
Syringe stepped on at Layan Beach
Electricity outages to hit north Phuket, Koh Yao islands
China’s death toll hits 2,123 after Hubei province reports 108 more virus deaths
Police finally get their man after 13 years
Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mall gunman arrested! Coronavirus fake news arrests! || February 19
Phuket Town steams ahead with 22nd Phuket Food Festival
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

 

Phuket community
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

None of the mentioned drugs are "cures" for anything, they either relieve symptoms, or hel...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

The problem I have with this "“Thai cocktail” is that it hasn't been shared, outside of...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Why don't they encourage them to stop burning trash at all, 365 days a year ?...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Get up early and check all the bars cafes with electric pumps going pumping from cesspits to the loc...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

John.. go online and search for Bondi Rescue...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

Now it is time Thailand shares this wonderful cocktail worldwide with pharmaceutical industries, sp...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Don't worry, until now is according the Governor no water crisis on Phuket. Because all the tour...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Seen the photos health officials had no choice to stop hand sitting, than go and look. And further? ...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

After all the Officials are gone, and th caost is free 'we' open the valve again and release...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI - Cooking Competition
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 