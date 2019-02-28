PHUKET: Thai Airways has released a statement announcing that normal flight operations to Europe have now resumed following cancellations due to the conflict between India and Pakistan.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 28 February 2019, 01:18PM

Thousands of stranded travellers mill around at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Wednesday night (Feb 27). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Thai Airways Announcement:

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) would like to apologise to all its passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of sudden closure of Pakistani airspace due to rising tension between Pakistan and India situation. THAI is pleased to announce that normal flight operations to Europe is now resumed through airspace outside Pakistan’s.

Flight Lieutenant Pratana Patanasiri, THAI Vice President, Aviation Safety, Security and Standards Department, said that to ensure the highest standard of operational safety, THAI received permission from the authority to operate its flights through the airspace of the Republic of China. THAI’s flights from Bangkok to Europe will be operated as follows:

Day-time flights Thursday, 28 February 2019:

- Flight TG974/ Bangkok-Moscow (flight will be delayed from the normal schedule)

- Flight TG916/ Bangkok-London

- Flight TG922/ Bangkok-Frankfurt

- Flight TG962/ Bangkok-Stockholm

Night-time flights on Friday, 1 March 2019 (passengers are required to check-in on the night of 28 February 2019):

- Flight TG910/ Bangkok-London

- Flight TG924/ Bangkok-Munich

- Flight TG930/ Bangkok-Paris

- Flight TG934/ Bangkok-Brussels

- Flight TG944/ Bangkok-Milan

- Flight TG936/ Bangkok-Vienna

- Flight TG960/ Bangkok-Stockholm

- Flight TG970/ Bangkok-Zurich

- Flight TG950/ Bangkok-Copenhagen

- Flight TG954/ Bangkok-Oslo

Furthermore, THAI operates flights TG507 and TG508 between Bangkok and Muscat but will not make a stopover in Karachi.

THAI cancels flights TG345 and TG346 between Bangkok and Lahore today (28 February, 2019).

To assist and facilitate THAI customers in accordance with international standard requirements, passengers who hold tickets on the routes affected by flight cancellation may change their itineraries. Fees and charges will be exempted, and conditions apply. THAI is monitoring the situation closely in order to properly assess the situation. All passengers travelling on the aforementioned flights are advised to check the Company’s announcements and keep abreast of all related news.

For information on flight schedules, passengers may check at www.thaiairways.com or THAI Contact Centre on 0-356-1111, 24-hours a day.

Phuket International Airport also released a statement today providing an update on flights in and out of Phuket and provisions to support affected passengers.

Thanee Chuangchoo, General Manager of Phuket International Airport, announced extra seats for passengers on the 4th floor of the international passenger terminal as well as extra staff to help manage the situation.

Mr Thanee also provided an update of affected flights.

The following flights are delayed:

Aeroflot flight SU278/279/ Moscow-Phuket

I Fly A/L flight F79557/9558/ Moscow-Phuket

Air flight ZF9633/9634/ Yekaterinburg-Phuket

Azura Air flight ZF7733/7734/ Moscow-Phuket

Azura Air flight ZF5231/7834/ Nizhny Novgorod-Phuket

Thai Airways flight TG927/ Frankfurt-Phuket-Bangkok is cancelled.

For more information on Phuket flights, contact the AoT call center on 1722 or Phuket International Airport on 076-351666 or 076-351801.

