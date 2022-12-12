Thai pairs settle for second in Tour Finals

BADMINTON: Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai missed out on a chance to win their third successive BWF World Tour Finals title after losing to Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong at Nimibutr Stadium on Sunday (Dec 11.

Badminton

By Bangkok Post

Monday 12 December 2022, 11:55AM

Women’s doubles runners-up Nuntakarn Aimsaard, left, Benyapa Aimsaard, second left, pose on the podium with winners Chen Qingchen, second right, and Jia Yifan of China. Photo: Bangkok Post

The top-ranked Thai pair, who won the last two editions of the US$1.5 million (approximately 54 million baht) season-ending tournament, fell to their Chinese rivals 21-19, 18-21, 21-13 in the 62-minute mixed doubles decider, reports the Bangkok Post.

The day also ended in disappointment for Aimsaard sisters ‒ Benyapa and Nuntakarn ‒ who settled for runners-up spot after losing to China’s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 21-13, 21-14 in the women’s doubles final.

The women’s doubles pair, who are ranked 13th in the world, made their debut in the season-ending tournament and were the surprise finalists.

However the Chinese pair proved too strong for the Thai duo, wrapping up the match in just 37 minutes in front of the home fans.

Earlier, reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan outpaced Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan to claim the women’s singles crown.

Japanese ace Yamaguchi was victorious over her Taiwanese opponent in closely fought straight games, 21-18, 22-20.

Tai ‒ the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist ‒ made too many unforced errors and struggled to match Yamaguchi’s pace while maintaining shot quality.

Top-ranked Viktor Axelsen of Denmark completed back-to-back wins after he beat in-form Indonesian star Anthony Ginting 21-13, 21-14 in the men’s singles final.

Ginting, who had been undefeated heading into the final, was no match for the Dane who powered through the title decider in just 41 minutes.

Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi of China were crowned the men’s doubles winners after they beat Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 21-17, 19-21, 21-12.

It was the third title of 2022 for Liu and Ou, who only teamed up this year.

Liu also became just the second player behind Lee Yong-Dae of South Korea to win the season-ending finals with two different partners.

He won the 2018 tournament with Li Jun Hu.

The Badminton World Federation shifted its flagship event to Thailand after original host China dropped the tournament due to its tough Covid restrictions.