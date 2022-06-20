Tengoku
Thai nurses sought in Saudi

Thai nurses sought in Saudi

BANGKOK: The Labour Ministry has announced that its is seeking over 400 nurses for open roles in Saudi Arabia.

health
By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 June 2022, 02:49PM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said yesterday (June 20) the Department of Employment is recruiting on behalf of the King Fahad Medical City facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Bright Medical Company is searching for four nurses to take up two-year contracts with flight tickets, housing, transport and health insurance included, reports the Bangkok Post. Applicants can apply with the ministry from Friday (June 24) until July 4, he said.

Pairoj Chotikasathien, director-general of the Department of Employment, said the two Saudi companies are looking for women aged 20-60 with English language proficiency who have graduated from nursing courses.

Manager roles, of which there are 20 vacancies, offer between B74,397–108,134 a month and require 10 years of experience for those with a Master’s degree, or four years’ experience with a doctoral degree, he said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Head nurse positions come with a B56,197–76,088 salary and require nine years’ experience with a Master’s degree while charge nurse positions offer between B47,144–63,815 and require seven years’ experience and a Master’s degree, he said.

Staff nurse 1 positions offer B39,507–53,500 baht for those with five years’ experience and a Master’s while staff nurse 2 roles offer between B33,151–40,449 for two years of experience.

Applications can be made at offices nationwide, he said.

