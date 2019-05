Start From: Tuesday 4 June 2019, 06:00PM to Tuesday 26 November 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Experience Authentic Thai Food. Let’s take a tasteful journey through Thai cuisine, Baan Talay is feature a tempting selections of traditional Thai food and local Phuket delicacies. Enjoy with a variety of live station; Thai papaya salad, spicy soup and much more to give a true taste of Thailand. THB 950++ per person. Every Tuesday from 6 pm to 10 pm.