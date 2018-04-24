PHUKET: The Commander of the Royal Thai Navy, Admiral Naris Prathumsuwan, was in Phuket today (April 24) to review the maritime enforcement exercises being conducted off the island’s west coast.

Playing a key role in the exercises is the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, which is based at Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast and is responsible for maritime security along Thailand’s entire Andaman coast. (See story here.)

At 10am, Adm Naris observed the exercises from on board the HTMS Chakri Naruebet, the flagship of the Royal Thai Navy and Thailand's first and only aircraft carrier.

The exercises today included co-ordinated responses by Royal Thai Navy forces and the Royal Thai Air Force and assault and defense weapons firing.

Four Gripen fighters and a SAAB 340 early warning and control aircraft (AEW&C) took part in the training to provide air support.

Playing the role of submarine hunter in the exercise was the frigate HTMS Chao Phraya.

At 11:40am, Adm Naris and his entourage of high-powered Naval officers took to the flight deck of the HTMS Chakri Naruebet to observe a 19 gun-salute.



In the afternoon, Adm Naris and fellow Navy superiers boarded a helicopter from the HTMS Chakri Naruebet to observe air force and coastal battle training exercises at Thai Muang, Phang Nga.