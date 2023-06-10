333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai names chosen for distant star and planet

Thai names chosen for distant star and planet

BANGKOK: Two Thai names are among 20 pairs selected by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) for exoplanets and their host stars, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit).


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 10 June 2023, 10:30AM

Kaewkosin, a red dwarf star, will shine for Thais from the sky, with Phailinsiam, a bluish-green exoplanet, rotating around it. Image: Image: IAU

Kaewkosin, a red dwarf star, will shine for Thais from the sky, with Phailinsiam, a bluish-green exoplanet, rotating around it. Image: Image: IAU

Kaewkosin, a red dwarf star, will shine for Thais from the sky, with Phailinsiam, a bluish-green exoplanet, rotating around it. Image: Image: IAU

Kaewkosin, a red dwarf star, will shine for Thais from the sky, with Phailinsiam, a bluish-green exoplanet, rotating around it. Image: Image: IAU

« »

“Kaewkosin-Phailinsiam” was selected for the red dwarf star GJ 3470 and its bluish-green planet GJ 3470b, Narit researcher Supachai Awiphan said after results of the NameExoWorlds 2022 contest sponsored by the IAU were released this week, reports Bangkok Post.

The celestial objects are 95.9 light years from the solar system and located in the constellation of Cancer. The names, proposed by Hassadin Pattanakorn and Chalermwut Samana, were voted on by Thais in an online poll before being submitted.

Kaewkosin refers to the crystals of the Hindu deity Indra in the Thai language, alluding to the ancient belief that the stars were gemstones.

Phailinsiam is the Thai term for the blue “Siamese Sapphire”, alluding to the detection of a phenomenon known as “Rayleigh scattering” in the planet’s atmosphere, suggestive of blue skies.

Mr Supachai said the selection of “Kaewkosin-Phailinsiam” has delighted Thai astronomy circles because Thai astronomers were the first to observe the distant bodies through telescopes at the National Observatory on Doi Inthanon mountain in Chiang Mai province.

Open Kitchen Laguna

He said the study in Thailand of planets outside the solar system has made significant progress since then. Thai astronomers have demonstrated their potential in international astronomy research through a number of discoveries over the past decade, he added.

Mr Supachai said two pairs of Thai names were selected earlier for exoplanets and host stars by the IAU as part of its NameExoWorlds project: Chalawan-Tapaokaew-Tapathong for the 47 UMa planetary system and Chaophraya-Maeping for WASP-50.

The NameExoWorlds 2022 contest was held to mark the 10th anniversary of the IAU Office for Astronomy Outreach (OAO). The contest attracted 603 entries from 91 countries in which some 8,800 individuals worked in teams, putting forward outreach initiatives that stimulated the direct participation of almost 12 million people worldwide.

Many of the 20 pairs of names selected for exoplanets and their host stars pay homage to fauna and flora with cultural significance and celebrated folktales, mythologies and lore from around the world, including words in Cherokee, Taino, Zoque, Chinese and Korean.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Alcohol ban in force in Patong
Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash
Seminar cautions of cyber risks to youngsters
Phuket police reunites tourist with lost wife
Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive
MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid
Phuket people invited to greet King and Queen of Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vote recount, Gastro-infections on the rise in Phuket, Illegal license vendors || June 9
Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise
Facing unprecedented fire season, Canada confronts logistical challenge
Phuket celebrates World Ocean Day
Phuket businesses to pitch tourism development proposals to Move Forward
Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028
DLT targets licence vendors
Fishing boats up to standard after latest round of checks

 

Phuket community
Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise

As PPHO, + of course Governor for photo session, know so well to explain about gastrointestinal infe...(Read More)

Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

@old guy Why you keep living here if everything is such a mess ? ...(Read More)

Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning

As pointed out, the bluebottle is not a jellyfish, although it loosely fits the common language desc...(Read More)

MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

The serial whinger on here won't like it....(Read More)

Phuket people invited to greet King and Queen of Thailand

All thousands greeting participants must check in at 2pm? What a check-in mess will that give. And ...(Read More)

Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise

Well one of the reasons Phuket has these problems is that most houses, small hotels +++ have septic ...(Read More)

MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

A pearl needs considerable effort to be a thing of beauty. It sits in muck which needs to be cleaned...(Read More)

Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

Throw in the non-existent environmental management with festering trash/litter strewn everywhere on ...(Read More)

Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

@Prab, "sharing prosperity" is a farce. According to the World bank, Thailand has the high...(Read More)

MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

Hopefully a large portion of that B4.18 billion will go towards environmental improvements. Trash an...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
BahtSold

 