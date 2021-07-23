The Phuket News
Thai MotoGP cancelled

MOTO GP: It has been confirmed that the Thailand Moto Grand Prix has been cancelled due to concerns around the increasing spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Moto-GP
By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 23 July 2021, 02:00PM

The Thai MotoGP has been cancelled for the second year running due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Photo: AFP

Initially scheduled for the weekend of October 15-17 at the Chang International Circuit, this is the second year it has fallen foul of the pandemic.

“Despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions have obliged the cancellation of the event,” MotoGP said in a statement issued on Wednesday (July 21).

MotoGP added that it is working on a replacement race for what would have been the 16th race of the season.

Further MotoGP cancellations due to COVID-19 have been witnessed in Japan, Australia and Finland. The Styrian Grand Prix, scheduled for August 8, has replaced the Finnish race.

