MOTO GP: It has been confirmed that the Thailand Moto Grand Prix has been cancelled due to concerns around the increasing spread of COVID-19 in the country.

By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 23 July 2021, 02:00PM

The Thai MotoGP has been cancelled for the second year running due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Photo: AFP

Initially scheduled for the weekend of October 15-17 at the Chang International Circuit, this is the second year it has fallen foul of the pandemic. “Despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions have obliged the cancellation of the event,” MotoGP said in a statement issued on Wednesday (July 21). MotoGP added that it is working on a replacement race for what would have been the 16th race of the season. Further MotoGP cancellations due to COVID-19 have been witnessed in Japan, Australia and Finland. The Styrian Grand Prix, scheduled for August 8, has replaced the Finnish race.