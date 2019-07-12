Thai model actress Selina has baby forcibly taken from her on Phuket street

PHUKET: Police are investigating an incident today (July 12) that saw Phuket-based British-Thai model and Channel 3 actress Selina Pearce having her 16-month-old baby taken from her by force by her estranged husband and a group of men – allegedly including two police officers.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 12 July 2019, 07:13PM

Phuket-based British-Thai model and Channel 3 actress Selina Pearce explains how her 16-month-old baby was taken from her by force by her estranged husband and a group of men – allegedly including two police officers – earlier today (July 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The incident occurred on the street in front of the popular Kanom Jeen restaurant in Saphan Hin, on the fringe of Phuket Town, at about midday.

Ms Pearce, 25, filed a complaint at Phuket City Police Station immediately after the incident and then filed another report at the Phuket office of Damrongtham Centre (Ombudsman’s Office) at Phuket Provincial Hall.

Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of the Phuket City Police confirmed to The Phuket News this afternoon, “Right now I am still questioning witnesses and gathering evidence. I cannot confirm whether the father will face any charges at this stage. I need to be clear with all the facts first.”

Ms Pearce rose to fame as a contestant in the Thai Supermodel 2010 beauty pageant. Soon after, she launched her career as a model in national magazines, leading her to landing many roles as a drama actress on Channel 3.

At the Damrongtham Centre, Ms Selina, a resident of Koh Kaew, north of Phuket Town, said that her 16-month daughter, Ayla, was taken from her by force by the child’s father, Bangkok-based property developer Ditsadetch Kanokwiriyasanti, at about midday.

“Mr Ditsadetch Kanokwiriyasanti and his team blocked my car and took my daughter away from my care without any permission. My family and I are scared and worried about my daughter,” Ms Pearce wrote in her formal complaint.

“The action obviously against the law, so I want relevant officials to help me. The action happened at Kanomjean Saphan Hin restaurant. I will inform police afterward.

“I guaranteed that all the story I informed to Damrongdhama Center Phuket is true, and I am responsible for all story above,” she wrote.

Speaking to The Phuket News and other media, Ms Pearce explained that she went to reverse her car in front of the restaurant when her exit was blocked by another car, with a man in a white shirt pointing at her.

A man in a black shirt approached and opened her car door and kept her trapped in the driver’s seat while another man opened the back passenger door and took baby Ayla from the arms of her nanny by force.

With the man holding the driver’s door open, she was unable to lock any of the other doors, she explained.

“Ayla was crying, and I shouted out, ‘Don’t take my daughter away!’, she said.

That’s when she saw two police officers and several men blocking her from reaching her husband, Ms Pearce said.

She added Mr Ditsadetch took Ayla away and shouted back, “See you at the police station!”

However, when she arrived the police station, Ms Pearce did not see her husband and daughter, but only her husband’s lawyer, she added.

The lawyer, from Bangkok, had already reported to Phuket City Police that Mr Ditsadetch had taken Ayla from her mother.

“I came to the police station on July 12 2019, at 00.30pm, to inform that on July 12 2019, at midday, Mr Ditsadetch Kanokwiriyasanti took his daughter named Ayla Kanokwiriyasanti who came to Phuket with her mother Ms Selina Pearce, back to Bangkok because he is worried that the girl will not be well treated. I have informed this as evidence,” was the statement filed by the lawyer.

Col Sakchai of the Phuket City Police received the statement and recorded it as evidence.

Speaking to the press, Ms Selina explained further, “Previously, we have had problems together. I decided to move to Phuket without informing my husband. A week passed, and he contacted my father because I had blocked his phone number to spend time by myself.

“He flew to Phuket and spoke with my father for three hours (about taking Ayla back to Bangkok), but after they could not reach an agreement he got mad at me and did something.

“My father and I have already told him that he can come to see his daughter anytime. I have never stopped him from seeing her, but I just need some time to be by myself and think about getting back together.

“We have had a lot of problems, but I never stopped him from seeing her (Ayla), plus he also knows where my house is,” she said.

“Right now, Ayla is one year four months old. I have always taken care of her by myself, except when my mother was in hospital, when I let let him take care of our daughter.

“At his place, there are housekeepers to take care of Ayla. In Phuket, I have has to hire a babysitter to take care of her because I have to work.

“Even since I was pregnant, we have gone through a lot of problems together, but we are not on the same page. After this, I needs to hire a lawyer to fight to become Ayla’s guardian,” she said.

Col Sakchai told The Phuket News, “Next I have to speak with Mr Ditsadetch for his statement. I am continuing that part of the investigation right now.”