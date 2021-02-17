BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai meth barons look closer to home as pandemic curbs exports

Thai meth barons look closer to home as pandemic curbs exports

THAILAND: Cheaper than a coffee but powerful enough to keep him riding Bangkok’s streets without sleep, Soonthorn puts a flame to a methamphetamine tablet wrapped in foil and inhales the intoxicating vapours.

drugscrimeCOVID-19Coronavirus
By AFP

Wednesday 17 February 2021, 10:05AM

Former addict Jum used meth pills becuase it gave her increased strength to do heavy manual labour. She is now trying to get a permanent job and home, so she can reunite with her four children who are in an orphanage. Photo: AFP.

Former addict Jum used meth pills becuase it gave her increased strength to do heavy manual labour. She is now trying to get a permanent job and home, so she can reunite with her four children who are in an orphanage. Photo: AFP.

Former addict Jum used meth pills becuase it gave her increased strength to do heavy manual labour. She is now trying to get a permanent job and home, so she can reunite with her four children who are in an orphanage. Photo: AFP.

Former addict Jum used meth pills becuase it gave her increased strength to do heavy manual labour. She is now trying to get a permanent job and home, so she can reunite with her four children who are in an orphanage. Photo: AFP.

« »

Thailand has long been a global gateway for exports of the drug, but the coronavirus pandemic’s sudden disruption of international transport has seen a surge in cut-price “yaba” tablets in the local market.

The drug keeps Soonthorn alert while he ferries passengers around the capital’s traffic-snarled boulevards on his motorbike.

On the days he works without it he feels like his “brain is missing something”, and at the height of his addiction he stole from his parents and former wives.

“I’d steal at every chance - watches, necklaces, rings... the drug was the first priority for me,” he says.

Meth prices have slumped around Soonthorn’s home in the Khlong Toei slum, where pills are sold for as little as B50 apiece (US$1.66).

The father-of-four has taken yaba for years, but traffickers are also chasing new addicts.

“Supply is bunched up... it’s not getting to the high value markets like Australia or Japan because logistics are screwed up,” said Jeremy Douglas of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

That was forcing traffickers in Thailand to look locally, he told AFP.

“There’s lots of users and potential users. You don’t just sell to meet existing demand. You create demand,” he added.

Golden gateway

The Golden Triangle, a small pocket of territory traversing the Myanmar, Laos and Thailand frontiers, has for decades been the hub of Southeast Asia’s lucrative drug trade.

Synthetic drug production has boomed in parts of Myanmar, where it is the number one revenue source for insurgent groups and militias based on the border. Organised crime gangs also take a large cut.

The business made at least $71 billion in profit in 2019, with methamphetamines accounting for more than 80% of the windfall, according to UN estimates.

https://sgssecurity.com/

The networks are also nimble. As coronavirus cases surged in Myanmar last year, Thai soldiers ramped up border patrols.

Traffickers responded by rerouting their drug shipments through Laos, Douglas said.

Drug hauls feature almost daily in headlines across the region - in a series of major stings this year, Thai police arrested 19 people and netted more than 14 million pills.

Cheap pills, big costs

The pandemic has thrust Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy into its worst downturn since the 1997 Asian financial crisis and there are fears that unemployment will see a surge in drug dependency.

“When they have too much time on their hands and because it’s easy to get drugs right now, users can’t control themselves,” said Shaowpicha Techo, a rehabilitation psychologist at a health clinic in Khlong Toei.

But he also says that people in the workforce - particularly those in strenuous manual labour jobs - also get hooked on yaba by using the drug to boost their ability to work long hours and make more cash.

“Over time it actually becomes the other way round because they can’t find enough money to buy drugs,” Shaowpicha said.

Former addict Jum, 32, said taking pills gave her the strength to carry heavy sacks of rice all day.

“It made me feel like a man when I was a dock worker. Even the men were amazed by my strength,” she told AFP.

Rehabilitation can take years as former addicts try to rebuild their lives. Jum is now working to bring her four children out of an orphanage.

“I’m trying to get my life back together, get a proper job, find a permanent address and get my kids back,” she said.

“Whenever I see my kids on weekends. They always ask me ‘when can I come home and live with you.’ I tell them that ‘mummy is trying very hard, but... you have to be patient.’”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid villa quarantine to debut this weekend! || February 17
Cambodia sets up China-style internet firewall
Phuket to host first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists to Thailand
Green sea turtle rescued from local fishing net
Phuket police blitz lands 175 arrests in five days
Turning to porn to survive
Phuket artists record ‘Another Day In Paradise’ for COVID relief efforts
Phuket environment officers dismiss light haze, ‘air quality still good’
PM denies gambling ties
Tourism veering from bad to worse
Suphan Buri warns Phuket after COVID-positive expat visits on holiday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket ’Shopping Mall’ app scammer caught while trying to flee Thailand! || February 16
Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down anti-coup rallies
Knight Frank releases report on ‘State of Phuket Luxury and Upscale Hotel Market 2020, Outlook 2021’
Free rabies vaccination campaign launching in Chalong

 

Phuket community
Phuket medical team returns from Samut Sakhon

It gets even 'funnier', in some areas in Germany they stop the vaccination process as too mu...(Read More)

Phuket to host first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists to Thailand

70 'rich' people, WOW.. They not even got the flight fully occupied, what and achievement. L...(Read More)

Turning to porn to survive

A little blanket lifting of a part of the Thai underground sex/prostitution economy/culture of which...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

graciously ivor cummins has taken the official 12 month infection and death stats for sweden and put...(Read More)

Phuket medical team returns from Samut Sakhon

this is propaganda to promote covid fear. scare the sheeple and they will queue up for the vaccine. ...(Read More)

Tourism veering from bad to worse

In Thailand goes a lot along the line of..'We think'.. That is of course just a nonsense re...(Read More)

Phuket artists record ‘Another Day In Paradise’ for COVID relief efforts

simple solution for the poverty. ignore the WHO and CDC and open all borders and remove all covid re...(Read More)

Green sea turtle rescued from local fishing net

The fishermen should be compensated for the net and for doing the right thing. Thank you Mr Pong....(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket ’Shopping Mall’ app scammer caught while trying to flee Thailand! || February 16

Excellent work catching this scum bag. Nice to see Thai police catching these scams....(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

It's great to support businesses, but Thailand's infamous underground economy which has flou...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
CMI - Thailand
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket

 